Festival

The History of Cinco de Mayo

By Edhat Staff
Santa Barbara Edhat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn many parts of the United States, Cinco de Mayo (or May 5th) is celebrated with half-priced beers and tacos in homage to our neighbors to the south. Although, if you stroll down State Street and ask someone holding a Modelo what today actually represents, you might get this answer: "It's...

The Independent

Bidens host Mexico first lady at Cinco de Mayo celebration

President Joe Biden marked Cinco de Mayo on Thursday by honoring the impact that Mexican Americans and other immigrant communities have had in the United States as he hosted a White House party with Mexico's first lady as the guest of honor.Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, wife of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, joined Biden and first lady Jill Biden for the Rose Garden reception that featured tables draped in orange, blue, lime-green and other party colors. “We are an immigrant nation. We say that, but people act like they don't believe it," said Biden who briefly left the podium...
POLITICS
POPSUGAR

The Real Meaning Behind Cinco de Mayo, and Why Mexicans Don't Really Celebrate the Date

Another year, another Cinco de Mayo, another controversial statement, another stereotypical campaign, and another upset Mexican. I wish we could avoid this altogether and celebrate the day for what it really is; maybe learn a little bit about its history. While Americans use Cinco de Mayo as an excuse to consume margaritas, tequila shots, and tacos, the holiday isn't actually celebrated by Mexicans or even Mexican-Americans. In fact, it's become in the states less of an actual celebration and more of a stereotypical mockery of Mexican culture that doesn't seem to want to go away.
FESTIVAL
Daily Mail

Identified: Texas National Guard soldier who presumably drowned in the Rio Grande River is 22-year-old Bishop Evans who died trying to save two migrants suspected of drug trafficking – and his body still isn't recovered

The Texas National Guard soldier who died trying to save alleged drug smugglers in the Rio Grande River was identified Sunday as Specialist Bishop E. Evans, 22, from Arlington, Texas. The search is still underway for Evans' body after he presumably drowned Friday after jumping in the water diving Texas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Mexico pulls security forces from heavy-hit Texas border town

EAGLE PASS, Texas — The strong show of force that Mexican military and federal police displayed at the border last week in an effort to deter illegal migration was short-lived, as all signs of security forces have since vanished. Mexican vehicles put on a show at the border Thursday...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Nicaraguan radio host drowns in the Rio Grande as he tries to swim across to the US near where Texas National Guardsman died last month: Presenter publicly detailed ill-fated journey to America

A Nicaraguan man's tragic drowning was captured on camera Sunday - the result of a failed bid to illegally cross the Mexico-United States border. Calixto Rojas, 53, and his friend Elbe Castro, 42, were seen struggling to stay afloat as the Rio Grande's current picked up strength between Piedras Negras, Coahuila, and Eagle Pass, Texas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican woman draws attention to countrywide scandal

A haunting last photograph of a missing Mexican woman has emerged on social media and is getting widely circulated, drawing attention to the wider problem of missing women in the country. Debanhi Escobar, 18, was last seen on the night of 8 April in Nuevo León, Mexico, when she took a cab after partying with her friends. She was reported missing the next morning by her parents who noticed that she did not return home. A cab driver, identified only by his first name Jesus, had allegedly asked the 18-year-old to deboard following an argument and left her in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCIA

Women slain inside ‘Santa Muerte’ shrine in Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Police in Oaxaca, Mexico, are investigating a deadly attack against three women inside a shrine to the Santa Muerte – an icon often worshiped by drug traffickers. The Wednesday attack in the town of Ejutla claimed the lives of two women ages...
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Debanhi Escobar’s father on his fight to find the killer who dumped her body in a Mexico motel cistern

"You would have to live it to be able to feel it," says Mario Escobar, whose 18-year-old daughter Debanhi vanished after leaving a party three weeks ago in Nuevo León, Mexico. After 13 days of searching, the law student’s body was found decomposing in the cistern of a motel in the city of Monterrey.In an exclusive interview with Independent en Español, translated from Spanish to English, the heartbroken father says: “I can’t explain it to you. In short, I am devastated. It is very difficult for the family, but we are fighting to preserve the dignity, the name and to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Denton Record-Chronicle

Mexico: Rail link worth billions won’t go through Texas after Abbott used trade as ‘political tool’

SANTA TERESA, N.M. — The Mexican government said it intends to shift long-range plans to build a trade railway connection worth billions of dollars from Texas to New Mexico in the wake of Gov. Greg Abbott’s stepped-up border inspections last month, which were widely criticized as being financially damaging and may now leave a lasting impact on relations between Texas and its No. 1 trading partner.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Hundreds of skulls found in Mexican cave were sacrificial victims killed between AD900 and 1200

Hundreds of skulls discovered in Mexico’s southern Chiapas state a decade ago are actually sacrificial victims killed a thousand years ago, authorities have said.The skulls, which were found in a cave not far from the Mexican border with Guatemala, were believed to be from a violent crime when they were unearthed in 2012, but are in fact from a pre-Aztec culture, authorities said on Wednesday. Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) said in a statement that the skulls could be dated to between  AD900 and 1200, and that the individuals were part of a sacrificial ritual. The ceremony...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Migrant drowns crossing Rio Grande where Texas soldier drowned in prior rescue attempt

A migrant from Nicaragua drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande river on Sunday in the same area where Texas National Guard member Bishop Evans drowned last month. "A 38 yr-old Nicaraguan man drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande River into Eagle Pass Texas," Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas reported on Twitter, accompanied by video of the scene. "Video show his friend holds onto a pillar. National Guard was there."
TEXAS STATE
HOLAUSA

Cinco de Mayo: 9 surprising facts you didn’t know

Cinco de Mayo is a national holiday celebrated by thousands of Americans and Latinos embracing diversity and culture. Historically, Cinco de Mayo is celebrated to honor Mexican culture and the battle of Puebla, but the commemoration has become widely celebrated without many people knowing the real facts....
FESTIVAL
The Independent

Mexicans recreate 1862 Cinco de Mayo victory over French

Residents in Mexico City marched, danced and fired blanks from muskets Thursday to mark the 160th anniversary of the 1862 victory over French troops in the nearby city of Puebla.Known as the Battle of Puebla, the victory gave rise to the Cinco de Mayo, a holiday more celebrated in the United States than in Mexico. The French invasion of the 1860s was eventually, if briefly, successful.The invasion set up the 1864-67 reign of Emperor Maximillian, who was later deposed and executed.Puebla residents dressed as French troops and Zacapoaxtlas, the Indigenous and farmer contingent that helped Mexican troops win. Pedro Rodríguez, a customs service worker, dressed in the straw hat and kerchief of a Zacapoaxtla, with the modern addition of some sun glasses to ward off the harsh sunlight.“This is about winning the battle in honor of the flag of Mexico,” Rodríguez said. Read More Minister insists Johnson is ‘an asset, not a liability’ - latestA very simple guide to today’s local elections
POLITICS

