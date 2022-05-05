ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Arrest made, victims identified in Kinston shooting

By Erin Jenkins, Brandon Tester, Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department has released the identities of the victims and arrested a suspect in a Thursday shooting that killed two people.

Lawrence Cox Jr., 34, of Kinston, was identified as the suspect. The victims, Ruby Cox, 78, and Johnny Rouse, 57, were related to the suspect. Earlier Thursday, Kinston Mayor Don Hardy said the shooting was believed to have been carried out by someone struggling with mental issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47d9cV_0fUAe6PJ00
Lawrence Cox (Kinston Police Department photo)

Officers responded to the 600 block of East Highland Ave. at 1:33 p.m. They found two victims dead at the scene.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Cox was taken into custody without incident in Goldsboro, according to a press release. Cox was being held in the Lenoir County Jail without bond and he has been charged with two counts of murder.

The police department said the shooting “appeared to be an isolated incident” and there are no further threats.

If anyone has any further information about this incident, call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 6

Related
WNCT

Pitt County man arrested, held on $12.3 million bond

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County man was arrested and is facing several drug-related charges after an investigation by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit. Kendrick Lamar Anderson, 31, of Greenville, was arrested on the following charges: Trafficking Opium or Heroin 14 Grams or More But Less Than 28 Grams (2 Counts) […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Seven arrested in connection to Williamston shooting

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. — The Williamston Police Department has arrested seven individuals and is still searching for four others who are facing charges, following an April 21 shooting between two groups believed to be rival gangs. Officers were dispatched to the area of South Watts Street in reference to a report of shots fired, according to […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kinston, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Kinston, NC
City
Lenoir, NC
City
Goldsboro, NC
WECT

Deputies make arrest after a woman shoots into an occupied vehicle

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shanna Herring after she reportedly shot into an occupied vehicle on April 30. According to the PCSO arrest warrant, the incident began with an argument between Herring and a person in a vehicle around 216 Newkirk Road. Then, Herring reportedly took a handgun from the vehicle and shot at the person inside multiple times.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Officials: Inmates escape NC prison, found hours later

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — Two inmates escaped a North Carolina prison Monday, but were caught hours later, officials said. Craig Guess Jr., 39, and Arlo Swink Jr., 38, escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton shortly before 3 p.m. and were found nearby on foot three hours later, the Department […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WNCT

Three arrested, charged in Jacksonville bank break-in

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges after officials said they broke into a bank and stole a vehicle in Jacksonville on Thursday. Christopher Rhodes, 25, of Pacer Lane in Jacksonville was arrested along with Michael Bonnette, 20, of Pony Farm Road, in Jacksonville and Jamari Bonds, 21, of […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Bond set at $2 million for North Carolina shooting suspects

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Reidsville. According to police, officers responded to North Washington Avenue around 7 a.m. and found a person who had been shot multiple times. Investigators have identified and charged two of three suspects in the shooting....
REIDSVILLE, NC
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNCT

Woman dies after getting armed trapped in bread machine

SELMA, N.C. (AP) — An employee of a restaurant in North Carolina has died after she got her arm trapped in an industrial bread machine for almost 90 minutes, officials said. A spokeswoman for the state Occupational Safety and Health Division confirmed Wednesday that Vicky Lopez, 44, died Tuesday evening after she was taken by […]
SELMA, NC
WNCT

WNCT

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy