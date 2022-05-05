Arrest made, victims identified in Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department has released the identities of the victims and arrested a suspect in a Thursday shooting that killed two people.

Lawrence Cox Jr., 34, of Kinston, was identified as the suspect. The victims, Ruby Cox, 78, and Johnny Rouse, 57, were related to the suspect. Earlier Thursday, Kinston Mayor Don Hardy said the shooting was believed to have been carried out by someone struggling with mental issues.

Lawrence Cox (Kinston Police Department photo)

Officers responded to the 600 block of East Highland Ave. at 1:33 p.m. They found two victims dead at the scene.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Cox was taken into custody without incident in Goldsboro, according to a press release. Cox was being held in the Lenoir County Jail without bond and he has been charged with two counts of murder.

The police department said the shooting “appeared to be an isolated incident” and there are no further threats.

If anyone has any further information about this incident, call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

