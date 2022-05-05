ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Traffic Alert: Prepare for delays on S 1st St in Yakima due to Friday road project

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFfM5_0fUAdQh900

YAKIMA, Wash. — Through most of the day on Friday, May 6, 2022, temporary traffic restrictions will be in place for a short stretch of S 1st St as crews work to repair asphalt on a critical roadway.

According to details from the City of Yakima, the roadway will be restricted between E Walnut St and E Pine St starting around 7:00 a.m. The project is expected to be completed around 3:30 p.m., though it may extend later if required.

Traffic will be limited to a single lane in both directions of the repair site, which is why city officials suggest that commuters avoid the area by taking an alternate route until the roadwork is completed.

Though the stretch of roadway that’s being worked on is brief—approx. two city blocks—project leaders expect the flow of traffic to be impacted far beyond this location due to the busy nature of S 1st St.

Furthermore, the speed limit will be reduced to 20 miles per hour in the project area. Crews from the City of Yakima will do their best to maintain access to residences and businesses, as well as routes for emergency vehicles when applicable.

If this scheduled work causes any disruption to your scheduled garbage collection, you can contact the City of Yakima Refuse Division at 509-575-6005.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
Post Register

Highway 20/26 closed in Eastern Oregon

ONTARIO, Ore. (CBS2) — Highway 20/26 is closed in Eastern Oregon near the southeast Cairo Junction due to road repairs. The closure is near milepost 262 at the intersection of OR 201, with traffic impacted between Imperial and Gem Avenue. There's a detour in place for local non-commercial traffic.
TRAFFIC
KIRO 7 Seattle

Plan for delays on I-90 from North Bend to Ellensburg

If you’re driving through Snoqualmie pass this summer, get ready to see some delays. And snow won’t be the issue. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced 7 construction projects across the 75 mile stretch between North Bend and Ellensburg. Most of the work will be Monday through...
ELLENSBURG, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Government
KIMA TV

WATCH: Yakima firefighters battle car fire along railroad tracks

YAKIMA -- Video shows Yakima firefighters battling a fire that engulfed a car in flames along the railroad tracks. 911 got the call early Thursday morning of the car on fire. Yakima Fire Department Engine 292 responded to the blaze. Firefighters say they had to request the railroad to shutdown...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

WSP investigating double-fatality crash outside of Moxee

MOXEE, Wash. — Charges are pending against an 18-year-old man after two people were killed in a collision, about 26 miles east of Yakima on State Route 24, Saturday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, a vehicle with an 18 and 21 year old was travelling westbound on SR 24 near milepost 26 when it struck another vehicle driving eastbound, away from Moxee.
MOXEE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

New factory in Moses Lake to bring hundreds of new jobs

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A battery materials company has purchased a 600,000-square foot facility in Moses Lake, Washington, to be used to manufacture lithium-ion anode battery materials for the automotive and cell phone industries. Sila, based in Alameda, California, said Wednesday the facility will bring hundreds of new jobs...
MOSES LAKE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Large section of Englewood Ave in Yakima to close Thursday

YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima has announced that a large section of Englewood Avenue will be closed on Thursday, April 28th, for road repairs. Englewood Avenue will see lane closures between 53rd Avenue and 56th Avenue between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday. Road crews will remove and replace asphalt during that time.
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

New video shows how Kennewick residents can participate in Earth Month

  KENNEWICK, Wash. — Just in time for Earth Month, a new video from Waste Management simplifies recycling and explains how Kennewick residents can help make local recycling resilient and successful. The video takes Kennewick residents inside Waste Management’s regional facility that processes recyclables collected in the city. According to WM, the Spokane Materials and Recycling Technology (SMaRT) Center is...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy