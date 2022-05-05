Traffic Alert: Prepare for delays on S 1st St in Yakima due to Friday road project

YAKIMA, Wash. — Through most of the day on Friday, May 6, 2022, temporary traffic restrictions will be in place for a short stretch of S 1st St as crews work to repair asphalt on a critical roadway.

According to details from the City of Yakima, the roadway will be restricted between E Walnut St and E Pine St starting around 7:00 a.m. The project is expected to be completed around 3:30 p.m., though it may extend later if required.

Traffic will be limited to a single lane in both directions of the repair site, which is why city officials suggest that commuters avoid the area by taking an alternate route until the roadwork is completed.

Though the stretch of roadway that’s being worked on is brief—approx. two city blocks—project leaders expect the flow of traffic to be impacted far beyond this location due to the busy nature of S 1st St.

Furthermore, the speed limit will be reduced to 20 miles per hour in the project area. Crews from the City of Yakima will do their best to maintain access to residences and businesses, as well as routes for emergency vehicles when applicable.

If this scheduled work causes any disruption to your scheduled garbage collection, you can contact the City of Yakima Refuse Division at 509-575-6005.

