ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Grand jurors: St. Louis prosecutor’s actions ‘reprehensible’

By Associated Press
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Members of a grand jury that indicted an investigator in the criminal case against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are...

fox2now.com

Comments / 5

ethical journalism
2d ago

Soros backed, free criminals, messed up 3 murder trials in 2 weeks, criminal action on her part with investigator. A complete and total disaster.

Reply
11
TDS > pandemic
2d ago

HOW...is this disgrace still holding her position

Reply(1)
15
Related
MSNBC

Claire McCaskill: Missouri trigger law ‘outlaws all abortions.’ ‘Not even an exception for rape or incest.’

Former Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill, Pete Williams, and Yamiche Alcindor join Peter Alexander to discuss the impact of trigger laws in states like Missouri that will ban or tighten restrictions on abortion if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. “At that moment, a law goes into effect that outlaws all abortions in the state of Missouri. Not even an exception for rape or incest,” says McCaskill. "It will also have an impact on IUDs. It will have an impact on the morning after pill. It will have an impact on IVF, in vitro fertilization, because those are fertilized eggs," she explains. "Anyone who interferes with the development of that egg becomes a criminal."May 4, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

St. Louis man who murdered De Soto couple executed Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition to stop the scheduled execution of Carman Deck. After more than two decades since a brutal double murder in Jefferson County, Deck died by lethal injection Tuesday night. Deck, 56, murdered Zelma and James Long inside their...
DE SOTO, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis County Man to Be Put to Death for Murders Committed in 1996

Governor Mike Parsons said in a statement today that Missouri will go ahead with the execution of Carman Deck, whose death penalty sentence has previously been overturned three times. Deck's execution has been opposed by the Missouri Catholic Conference, the ACLU of Missouri, the Missouri State Conference of the NAACP...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
AFP

US man executed after three murder trials

The state of Missouri on Tuesday executed a man sentenced to death three separate times for murdering a couple more than a quarter of a century ago. Deck is the fifth person to be put to death in the United States so far this year.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Gardner
Person
Eric Greitens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Jurors#Grand Jury#Ap#St Louis Circuit
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Telegraph

Drug cases filed against 7

EDWARDSVILLE - A Granite City man was charged Tuesday after delivering methamphetamine to a confidential informant April 18, one of a number of drug-related felonies filed by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Chance A. Kiselka, 33, of Granite City, was charged April 27 with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony; and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony. The file was sealed and opened May 3.
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
44K+
Followers
37K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy