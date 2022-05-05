Photos: 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Defending champion Rory McIlroy and a handful of the PGA Tour’s best are near the nation’s capital this week for a unique playing of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.

Normally held at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, this year’s event is being played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Maryland, due to Quail Hollow hosting the Presidents Cup in September.

The course just north of Washington D.C. plays to a par 70 at 7,160 yards and most recently hosted the Tour’s Quicken Loans National in 2017 and 2018. This week players are competing for a $9 million purse, with a cool $1.62 million going to the winner.

Take a scroll through some of the best photos of the week from TPC Potomac.

Wells Fargo: Leaderboard | PGA Tour Live on ESPN+