ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

Vigil set for boy whose body was found in Buck Creek

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cMzng_0fUAcu5S00

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A candlelight vigil will be held Saturday for a toddler whose body was found in Buck Creek Monday.

The vigil for 2-year-old Noah Jordan will begin at dusk Saturday at Cutler Park along Cutler Park Drive north of 68th Street SW in Cutlerville, Noah’s family said in a Thursday statement.

Noah went missing from the Cutler Estates mobile home park on S. Division Avenue and M-6 in in Byron Township Sunday morning. Crews looked for him all day Sunday, including in nearby Buck Creek, which was running high, without finding anything.

On Monday morning, Noah’s body was found in the creek near Clay Avenue and 54th Street in Wyoming, about a mile from where he had last been seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dP2SF_0fUAcu5S00
A makeshift memorial for Noah Jordan along Buck Creek.

In the Thursday statement, family thanked searchers and volunteers who searched for Noah and community members for their outpouring of support.

“The outreach and support was a tremendous blessing to our family as we struggle to find a sense of peace with the loss of our sweet boy,” the statement said.

The family said support from the community has allowed it to lay Noah to rest.

Investigators say there is no sign of foul play and it seems Noah just wondered away.

Authorities initially said Noah was 1, but his online obituary shows he was 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay Township, MI
Wyoming, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Cutlerville, MI
City
Wyoming, MI
State
Wyoming State
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WTRF- 7News

Mom calls 911 repeatedly after son brings girlfriend home

(WTRF) A South Carolina mother was arrested by deputies after repeatedly calling 911 on her son for bringing his girlfriend home. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home just before midnight on Tuesday, cleveland19 reports. When deputies arrived on the scene they found the mother heavily intoxicated, arguing with her […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Volunteers#Cutler Park#Violent Crime#Cutler Estates#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
The Independent

Three-year-old girl who died after being swept over North Carolina waterfall is pictured as family say ‘angels caught her’

The three-year-old girl who died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina has been pictured for the first time following the tragedy.Writing in a GoFundMe campaign for their daughter, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, parents Kieth and Sherii Newsanger said they “desperately” tried to save their child on Sunday. “Nevaeh was playing in the sand nearby and slipped and fell in the water,” the parents said in the post, which included a photo of the Denver, Pennsylvania, family together. “We desperately tried to rescue her but the current was so strong and it swept...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
MLive

Man, 33, found dead at Michigan hotel, police say

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, MI – Michigan State Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old man who was found dead in a hotel room during a welfare check, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Troopers were called to the Baymont Hotel on Eight Mile Road in Royal Oak Township around...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy