Vigil set for boy whose body was found in Buck Creek

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A candlelight vigil will be held Saturday for a toddler whose body was found in Buck Creek Monday.

The vigil for 2-year-old Noah Jordan will begin at dusk Saturday at Cutler Park along Cutler Park Drive north of 68th Street SW in Cutlerville, Noah’s family said in a Thursday statement.

Noah went missing from the Cutler Estates mobile home park on S. Division Avenue and M-6 in in Byron Township Sunday morning. Crews looked for him all day Sunday, including in nearby Buck Creek, which was running high, without finding anything.

On Monday morning, Noah’s body was found in the creek near Clay Avenue and 54th Street in Wyoming, about a mile from where he had last been seen.

A makeshift memorial for Noah Jordan along Buck Creek.

In the Thursday statement, family thanked searchers and volunteers who searched for Noah and community members for their outpouring of support.

“The outreach and support was a tremendous blessing to our family as we struggle to find a sense of peace with the loss of our sweet boy,” the statement said.

The family said support from the community has allowed it to lay Noah to rest.

Investigators say there is no sign of foul play and it seems Noah just wondered away.

Authorities initially said Noah was 1, but his online obituary shows he was 2.

