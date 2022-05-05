Walter Winston, Sr.

PERRY HALL, MD—A local icon has passed. James Uhrin, known by many as “Traffic Jam Jimmy,” has died at 65 years of age. The Perry Hall resident died of a heart attack, his family says. Uhrin was also the voice of Mondy the Seamonster on the “Captain Chesapeake” show on WBFF-TV in the ‘70 & ‘80s. Uhrin frequently guided commuters … Continue reading "James Uhrin, Perry Hall resident known as ‘Traffic Jam Jimmy,’ dies at 65" The post James Uhrin, Perry Hall resident known as ‘Traffic Jam Jimmy,’ dies at 65 appeared first on Nottingham MD.

PERRY HALL, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO