Israeli air strikes near Damascus on Wednesday killed nine combatants, among them five Syrian soldiers, in the deadliest such raid since the start of 2022, a war monitor said. "The Israeli enemy carried out an air assault at dawn... targeting several positions around Damascus," a military source was quoted as saying by the state news agency SANA. "The investigation indicated that four soldiers were killed, three others injured and material damage noted."

MILITARY ・ 11 DAYS AGO