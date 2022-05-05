ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

STL Moms: Free Camps for the kids and an all-day celebration for Mom at the City Foundry STL

By Chelsea Haynes
FOX2now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS – Today’s STL Moms is sponsored by SSM Health St. Louis Children’s...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2now.com

Hindu Temple of St. Louis is getting ready for May celebrations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Hindu Temple St. Louis came in and talked about the Hindu faith. The temple they worship in is nothing short of magnificent. This May followers will be celebrating Maha Kumbhabsishekam between May 11-15th from mornings 9:00 am- 12:30 pm and evening 5:00 pm – 8:30 pm a festival traditionally held at Hindu temples once every 12 years.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
InspireMore

15 Precious Mom Moments To Celebrate Mothers Everywhere

With Mother’s Day approaching, we’re all finding ways to honor the women who brought us into the world. Motherhood is hard, and we’re so appreciative of all the hardworking mothers out there! The best moms put up with us during the best of times, and during those moody adolescent periods we’d rather forget. They’re our rocks. Need proof? Check out these incredible moments in “mom-ing” that make us misty-eyed every time.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
City
Saint Louis, MO
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Chip Chick

When She Returned From Maternity Leave, This Teacher Let Her Kids Ask Her Questions, And Some Are Hysterical

A science teacher in Charlotte, North Carolina recently returned to her classroom after having her beautiful baby boy. She's gone viral by posting her post-maternity leave Q&A with her young students. Nancy Bullard is a science teacher who is passionate about teaching young kids. Her TikTok and Instagram profiles are filled with videos and posts about science experiments, education, and the occasional classroom reaction video. Nancy recently had a baby boy named Sam and was away from her students for three months on maternity leave...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stl#The Moms#Foundry#Jewelry#Stl Moms
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Countrymom

My friend boarded a bus to find her parents who abandoned her when she was 14

**This article is based on nonfiction about actual events that were told to me by my friend; used with permission. Over the years I’ve worked with a lot of interesting people. One of my friends that I worked with shared a very personal story with me. Her mother remarried when she was about 12. She didn’t get along well with her new stepfather, but she stayed busy with school and didn’t see him a lot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
People

Woman Wears Her Original Wedding Dress While Celebrating 70th Anniversary with Husband

A pair of teenage sweethearts rang in their 70th year of marriage by staging a swoon-worthy photoshoot featuring the bride in her original wedding dress. Nancy Lubbers, 87, and her 91-year-old husband Melvin met at a skating rink when Nancy was just 16, according to Caters News Agency. Seven decades later, the couple has five children, 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren — and nearly a lifetime of memories under their belts.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
psychologytoday.com

When Twins Share Friends

“My sister's friends treat me like a freak. They blackballed me from their club and invited my twin.”. “My twin has turned our friends from childhood against me. I am devastated. Can you help me?”. The Hazards of Sharing Friends. Sharing friends is a serious social-emotional identity issue for twins...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy