One Tank Trip: Kingwood Center Gardens

MANSFIELD (WJW) — If you enjoy gardens, plants and blooming flowers, this magnificent estate is for you. Spring, summer or fall, it’s the Kingwood Center Gardens.

Open tot he public since 1953, Kingwood Center Gardens is a 47-acre property formerly owned by the president and chairman of the board of Ohio Brass, Charles Kelley King.

And it’s just a One Tank Trip from Cleveland.

Learn more in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.