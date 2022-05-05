ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

One Tank Trip: Kingwood Center Gardens

By Darcie Loreno
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZUPBA_0fUAanE100

MANSFIELD (WJW) — If you enjoy gardens, plants and blooming flowers, this magnificent estate is for you. Spring, summer or fall, it’s the Kingwood Center Gardens.

Open tot he public since 1953, Kingwood Center Gardens is a 47-acre property formerly owned by the president and chairman of the board of Ohio Brass, Charles Kelley King.

And it’s just a One Tank Trip from Cleveland.

Learn more in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

New Hobby Lobby location coming to Northeast Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Fans of craft store Hobby Lobby have something to celebrate with the news the company is adding another Northeast Ohio location. The new 55,000-square foot construction is going in where the former Burlington was on Everhard Road Northwest at Belden Village Commons. The company is hoping for a July opening and […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Mansfield, OH
Sports
City
Mansfield, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Kelley
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Found: Damon Williams

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Damon Williams is 25 years old. He was reported missing in Cleveland on April 2, but was reported found on April 27.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Ohio Brass#Fox 8 Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy