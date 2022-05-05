I’m a gardening pro – the ‘20-minute weeding window’ is the best way to keep weeds out of your beds – here’s why

KEEPING your garden looking lush doesn't have to feel like a chore.

In fact, it's the perfect opportunity to get some much needed alone time for most of us.

Even though there are seemingly millions of way to banish weeds from your garden, there is one thing to keep in mind no matter how you go about it.

Mindful gardening expert Kendall Platt revealed that taking the time to indulge in your garden is never as bad as it seems.

Speaking to Metro, she explained that de-weeding your green space doesn't have to be such a chore.

She said: "As the temperatures rise in spring you’ll notice a plethora of weeds popping up in your garden borders."

But instead of focusing on the negatives, turn getting rid of the weeds into an opportunity to be mindful.

She continued: "Often viewed as a thankless task, 20 minutes of mindful weeding can be used to channel any negative situations you’ve experienced that day into the weeds themselves.

"As you remove the weeds and throw them into the compost bin, visualise the negative thoughts and situations going with them.

"Set yourself a goal of weeding one border in your 20 minutes so the task feels less overwhelming."

The same goes for other thankless garden tasks, like raking leaves.

It doesn't have to be all doom and gloom, Kendall says.

You could even make it into a fun game, "see who can collect the most in a bin liner or hessian sack" she says.

"Then, tie up and leave the full sacks somewhere dark and damp to rot down into the most wonderful soil conditioner ready to sprinkle on your garden the following year."

And when it's time to add new plants to your garden, look at it as a ‘truly hope-inducing task’.

"Dig a hole for your plant twice the size of the root ball and loosen the sides and edges of the planting hole to ensure the roots can easily penetrate the soil around them.

"Backfill the hole with soil once your plant is in place and use your hands to create a moat around the plant," she explained.