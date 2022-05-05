ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

I’m a gardening pro – the ‘20-minute weeding window’ is the best way to keep weeds out of your beds – here’s why

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPMmn_0fUAaGIA00

KEEPING your garden looking lush doesn't have to feel like a chore.

In fact, it's the perfect opportunity to get some much needed alone time for most of us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S5i9R_0fUAaGIA00
Garden weeds are the worst enemy of anyone with green fingers Credit: Getty

Even though there are seemingly millions of way to banish weeds from your garden, there is one thing to keep in mind no matter how you go about it.

Mindful gardening expert Kendall Platt revealed that taking the time to indulge in your garden is never as bad as it seems.

Speaking to Metro, she explained that de-weeding your green space doesn't have to be such a chore.

She said: "As the temperatures rise in spring you’ll notice a plethora of weeds popping up in your garden borders."

But instead of focusing on the negatives, turn getting rid of the weeds into an opportunity to be mindful.

She continued: "Often viewed as a thankless task, 20 minutes of mindful weeding can be used to channel any negative situations you’ve experienced that day into the weeds themselves.

"As you remove the weeds and throw them into the compost bin, visualise the negative thoughts and situations going with them.

"Set yourself a goal of weeding one border in your 20 minutes so the task feels less overwhelming."

The same goes for other thankless garden tasks, like raking leaves.

It doesn't have to be all doom and gloom, Kendall says.

Gardening tips and hacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VlI0B_0fUAaGIA00

How to transform your garden on a cheap budget

How to preserve your favourite flowers at home - 5 easy tips explained

Which plants should I be wary about my dog being around?

When is the best time to prune roses?

When should I start planting daffodil bulbs?

How high can a garden fence be and can it be taller than my neighbours?

What colour fence paint makes a garden look bigger?

Will my garden plants still grow if my backyard doesn't receive any sun?

You could even make it into a fun game, "see who can collect the most in a bin liner or hessian sack" she says.

"Then, tie up and leave the full sacks somewhere dark and damp to rot down into the most wonderful soil conditioner ready to sprinkle on your garden the following year."

And when it's time to add new plants to your garden, look at it as a ‘truly hope-inducing task’.

"Dig a hole for your plant twice the size of the root ball and loosen the sides and edges of the planting hole to ensure the roots can easily penetrate the soil around them.

"Backfill the hole with soil once your plant is in place and use your hands to create a moat around the plant," she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQPmB_0fUAaGIA00
Kendall says to make the most of even the more boring gardening tasks Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
BHG

7 of the Worst Mistakes to Avoid When Watering Your Vegetable Garden

How do you know when to water your vegetables and how much water to apply? It's not difficult, but there are certain nuances to watering vegetables that you should know about in order to make the most of your watering efforts. For example, watering seedlings is different from watering established vegetable plants. Watering in-ground beds is different from watering containers. And watering in the morning is better than watering at noon. Understanding these differences will maximize your watering efficiency. Here are the most important mistakes to avoid so your vegetables get all the water they need for a healthy harvest.
GARDENING
Cleveland.com

How to keep deer from eating your garden plants

A common saying among gardeners is “right plant, right place.” The same philosophy applies to protecting plants from deer: “right fence, right features.” The plant value, age, location, and attractiveness to deer should all factor into the amount of time, money, and energy put into protecting it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening Tips#Weeds#Home Gardening#Garden Plants
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
Narcity USA

'Crazy' Jumping Worms Are Invading North America & They Could Ruin Your Gardening Plans

An invasive species of jumping worm is leaping and wriggling its way into North American gardens, and it sounds like they could be a real pain this summer. The Asian jumping worm looks like your typical worm except for its distinctive white collar, but experts say it’s a much bigger threat to people’s gardens - and it’s been steadily spreading through the U.S. and Canada.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Mow problem: gardeners encouraged not to cut lawns in May

The number of people not mowing their lawns is increasing after a successful campaign to keep gardens wild, a leading nature charity says. Gardeners are this year being urged once again by Plantlife to keep their lawnmower in the shed during No Mow May, in order to let wild plants thrive and provide nectar for insects.
GARDENING
Real Simple

How to Plant Grass Seed for a Lush, Green Lawn

If you are wondering how to plant grass seed and create a beautiful lawn, you've come to the right place. Establishing a lawn is easier than you think. Start by selecting a grass seed appropriate for your local climate: a warm-season grass like zoysia, Bermuda, centipede, or St. Augustine for homeowners in the southern states, or a cool-season grass such as bluegrass, ryegrass, or fescue if you live in the north. From there, we've broken the process down into four simple steps to help you learn how to plant grass seed like a pro.
GARDENING
News 12

America's love affair with lawns is getting messy; How a New Yorker transformed her lawn to pollinator-friendly, native plants

LeighAnn Ferrara is transforming her small suburban yard from grass bordered by a few shrubs into an anti-lawn - a patchwork of flower beds, vegetables and fruit trees. It didn't happen all at once, says the mother of two young kids. “We started smothering small sections of the lawn each year with cardboard and mulch and planting them, and by now the front yard is probably three-quarters planting beds,” she says. “Every year we do more.”
GARDENING
Franklin County Free Press

Landscaping Mistakes to Avoid this Spring

Cumberland Valley Tree Service and Landscaping recently published a blog that explains common mistakes that people make when preparing their landscapes for spring. This guide included useful information on mulching, pruning and new tree planting. Visit them online at cvtslandscape.com. As the “Authority in Landscaping and Tree Health”, Cumberland Valley...
GARDENING
Food52

The Best Vegetables to Grow in Raised Garden Beds

You can Grow Your Own Way. All spring and summer, we’re playing in the vegetable garden; join us for step-by-step guides, highly recommended tools, backyard tours, juicy-ripe recipes, and then some. Let’s get our hands dirty. Every year during the strawberry harvest, I daydream of growing strawberries in...
GARDENING
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
KXAN

Low Maintenance Plants For Mother’s Day From PLance.org

Celebrate Mom without giving her any extra work by gifting her something beautiful for her garden that’s easy to maintain. Lance Roberson of PLance.org joined Steph and Rosie to share his top picks. Amazon Dianthus – type of carnations – biannual- full sun blooms most of the year including...
GARDENING
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
420K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy