Former Alabama star defensive lineman Marcell Dareus is getting another shot in the NFL, this time with the Baltimore Ravens. The former No. 3 overall selection in the 2011 NFL draft is currently working out for the Ravens during their 2022 rookie minicamp which also includes a pair of Alabama rookies in Jalyn Amour-Davis and Slade Bolden.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO