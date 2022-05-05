ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Probe into Minneapolis police reveals years of 'race discrimination,' seeks consent decree

By Chanelle Chandler
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) released findings from their investigation into the city of Minneapolis and the Minneapolis Police Department late last month, and determined that the two public entities had engaged “in a pattern or practice of race discrimination” over the past 10 years and urged the city...

Terry Olson
3d ago

They have this totally wrong, it’s the opposite, you arrest anyone of color they call racism, you can’t stop crime because of it, there is no accountability anywhere , not just the police department

Axios Twin Cities

Trial of 3 ex-officers charged in George Floyd's killing won't be livestreamed

The upcoming criminal trial of three former Minneapolis Police Department officers who were at the scene when George Floyd was killed will not be livestreamed, Judge Peter Cahill ruled this week. Why it matters: The unprecedented decision to broadcast former officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial last year allowed the public to tune in to the high-profile and consequential proceedings. "We can't trust this system. They need to be watched," Leslie Redmond, former president of the Minneapolis NAACP, told USA Today at the time.State of play: Current state rules generally prohibit streaming audio or visuals from trials in Minnesota. In an order issued Monday, Cahill wrote that while he saw the public benefit of the Chauvin trial broadcast, the extenuating circumstances created by COVID-19 that justified the exceptions granted last year no longer apply. What's next: Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, the three former officers who were convicted of federal civil rights violations in February, are currently set to stand trial on charges that they aided and abetted in Floyd's murder this summer. Jury selection is scheduled to begin June 14.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Calls In State Patrol, BCA To Assist With Crime

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — City officials say Minneapolis will pay state authorities to assist with law enforcement and criminal investigations. The city announced joint powers agreements with the Minnesota State Patrol and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Wednesday. The agreements state the extra law enforcement is necessary “due to a significant reduction in MPD sworn staffing levels.” The state patrol will “provide high visibility patrols” in two areas of the city at specified times, according to the agreement. Those areas are: – West Broadway Avenue from North Fourth Street to Penn Avenue North – Lake Street from Hiawatha Avenue to Interstate 35W and Nicollet Avenue to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BET

Derek Chauvin's Plea Deal Accepted By A Federal Judge

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced according to a plea deal for the 2020 murder of George Floyd. CNN reports a federal judge accepted Chauvin's plea deal and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison. The plea deal, which was filed months ago, stated Chauvin federal sentence would be expected to serve between 17 and a little over 21 years, "assuming all good-time credit."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot Dead In Minneapolis Drive-By Shooting, Making Him 6th Homicide Victim In Past 8 Days

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was shot dead while sitting inside a vehicle Wednesday evening in north Minneapolis, marking the city’s sixth homicide in the past eight days. Officers were called to the 3300 block of Knox Avenue North just before 6 p.m., where they found a victim who was in his 20s. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. (credit: CBS) Witnesses tell police this was a drive-by shooting. This is the city’s 28th homicide of the year, and police spokesperson Garrett Parten says the rate of killings is on pace with 2021, which was almost a record year. “We need people to stand shoulder to shoulder and stand up in this community,” Parten said. Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Major drug bust leads to six arrests in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – Five people have been arrested, one suspect is still on the loose, and hundreds of potentially dangerous pills have been seized after a morning drug raid in Blue Earth County. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says it had been investigating a group of...
MANKATO, MN
George Floyd
Jacob Frey
Ben Crump
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Minnesota

Crash Involving Suspected Drunken Driver Splits Truck In Half

AUSTIN, Minn. (WCCO) — A chase involving a suspected drunken driver in southern Minnesota Sunday ended with a man in jail and a truck cut in half. Austin police say the driver was swerving and topped out at 70 miles per hour before veering off the road and hitting a tree, which ripped off the bed of the truck. (credit: Austin Police Department) (credit: Austin Police Department) Officers pulled a 23-year-old man from the burning wreck and sent him to the hospital. Police say he was one of seven DUI arrests made in Austin this weekend.
AUSTIN, MN
KFYR-TV

Delays on I-94 as police conduct search

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up in both east and westbound lanes of I-94 around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to dispatch audio, police were conducting a search for someone in the area. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted the Moorhead Police Department with traffic control on the...
MOORHEAD, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘It Was Very Difficult’: Juror Reflects On Kim Potter Trial

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A member of the jury that convicted a former police officer is sharing her thoughts. Friday, the court made public the names of the jury that decided Kim Potter’s fate. Six women and six men, ranging in age from 22 to 69, found the ex-Brooklyn Center police officer guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death We spoke with a juror by phone, and she wanted to keep her identity private. She’s a retired teacher who says that if you have a chance to do your civic duty, you should. “You know it was just everything that could’ve...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN

