ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs Insider: Chiefs showed 'real discipline' throughout 2022 NFL Draft

By 610 Staff
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48U1nu_0fUAWWfM00

The Chiefs' 2022 draft class -- and strategy -- have, so far, been universally praised in a way that most aren't. After trading up to get one of the classes top corners -- Washington's Trent McDuffie -- the other moves and picks that Brett Veach and company have the Chiefs, on paper, looking like one of the deeper teams in football. Speaking to 610's Cody and Gold on Thursday, The Athletic's Chiefs reporter Nate Taylor detailed what, exactly, made this year's draft so impressive:

"I will give them a lot of credit for trading up to get a defensive player," he said. "Instead of getting a receiver. They showed actually more patience than ever before under Brett Veach by actually trading down before getting a receiver in Skyy Moore. The more I look at him, the more I understand their thought process as to why they identified him in the second round as opposed to some other players. I just wrote about this a couple days ago, but the idea that they added so many guys on the secondary, where they're going a little Bill Belichick-y, where it's like, hey coverage over pass-rush. At least right now ... For everything that has been discussed this offseason, there was real discipline shown after you make the tough decision to make Tyreek Hill. That's a blockbuster trade that you sort of lose the moment you agree to it, but they didn't overreact to losing that trade in the near future."

You can listen to Taylor's entire interview in the embedded player below:

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

A new No. 10 for the KC Chiefs: Check out the numbers assigned to the team’s rookies

The Chiefs assigned jersey numbers to their rookies, including a new No. 10., ahead of this weekend’s annual rookie minicamp. Formerly worn by star receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded this offseason to Miami in exchange for a pile of draft picks, No. 10 will be worn this coming season by Isiah Pacheco, a running back selected out of Rutgers in the seventh round of the recent NFL Draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid chimes in on Ryan Tannehill’s refusal to mentor Malik Willis

Ryan Tannehill has been trending recently due to his comments about not mentoring the Tennessee Titans’ newly acquired quarterback Malik Willis. Although it isn’t his job to mentor the young rookie, many have talked down on the veteran quarterback for his comments. However, Andy Reid’s take on Patrick Mahomes playing behind Alex Smith might change some opinions, as the Kansas City Chiefs head coach explains his thought process on developing quarterbacks.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
KCTV 5

New video of Vicky White the night before disappearance

The Kansas City Chiefs' draft class got rave reviews from NFL pundits. On Saturday, the rookies saw the field for the first time. The 148th Kentucky Derby was held on Saturday. KCTV5's Neal Jones takes a look back at the Kansas City race horse that made history of its own.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Brett Veach joked Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt ordered him to protect 2023 first-round draft pick

Brett Veach has full autonomy to build the football roster in Kansas City -- and who can blame Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt for giving him control of football operations. The Chiefs are 60-21 with a Super Bowl title and two AFC championships since Veach took over the reins as general manager in 2017, setting the team up for a decade of success by moving up in his first draft and selecting Patrick Mahomes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Taylor
KCTV 5

Kansas City BBQ Festival kicks off with a visit from Andy Reid, Chiefs’ top NFL draft picks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Pitmasters from around the country are in Kansas City this weekend for the second annual Kansas City BBQ Festival at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, and three of the Chiefs’ top draft picks including George Karlaftis, Skyy Moore, and Trent McDuffie got a behind-the-scenes taste test.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Bill Belichick#American Football#The Athletic S Chiefs
Pro Football Rumors

New England Patriots waive linebacker Terez Hall

Terez Hall earned his walking papers on Thursday. The Patriots announced that they have waived the linebacker with a failed physical. Hall joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri in 2019. After spending his entire rookie season on New England’s practice squad, he ended up having a somewhat regular role for the team in 2020. Hall ultimately got into eight games (four starts) that season, finishing with 50 tackles.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

KC Chiefs sign 7 of 10 picks from 2022 NFL Draft class

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed seven of their 10 picks from the 2022 NFL Draft, including both first-round selections. The days of rookies holding out are long gone in the National Football League with the reality of the collective bargaining agreement that requires first-year players to take slotted deals with pre-set amounts attached to them. Perhaps that’s why teams like the Kansas City Chiefs are already locking up the contracts of so many of their picks only days after selecting them in the 2022 NFL Draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy