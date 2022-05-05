Chiefs Insider: Chiefs showed 'real discipline' throughout 2022 NFL Draft

The Chiefs' 2022 draft class -- and strategy -- have, so far, been universally praised in a way that most aren't. After trading up to get one of the classes top corners -- Washington's Trent McDuffie -- the other moves and picks that Brett Veach and company have the Chiefs, on paper, looking like one of the deeper teams in football. Speaking to 610's Cody and Gold on Thursday, The Athletic's Chiefs reporter Nate Taylor detailed what, exactly, made this year's draft so impressive:

"I will give them a lot of credit for trading up to get a defensive player," he said. "Instead of getting a receiver. They showed actually more patience than ever before under Brett Veach by actually trading down before getting a receiver in Skyy Moore. The more I look at him, the more I understand their thought process as to why they identified him in the second round as opposed to some other players. I just wrote about this a couple days ago, but the idea that they added so many guys on the secondary, where they're going a little Bill Belichick-y, where it's like, hey coverage over pass-rush. At least right now ... For everything that has been discussed this offseason, there was real discipline shown after you make the tough decision to make Tyreek Hill. That's a blockbuster trade that you sort of lose the moment you agree to it, but they didn't overreact to losing that trade in the near future."

You can listen to Taylor's entire interview in the embedded player below: