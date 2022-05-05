One shot to death in Forrest City, Ark.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was reportedly shot to death in Forrest City, Arkansas, Thursday afternoon.

According to Forrest City Police Chief Don Lee, the shooting happened some time after noon at a gas station on Washington Street.

One victim was shot in the head.

Forrest City Police say a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.

