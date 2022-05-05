ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest City, AR

One shot to death in Forrest City, Ark.

By Courtney Anderson
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was reportedly shot to death in Forrest City, Arkansas, Thursday afternoon.

According to Forrest City Police Chief Don Lee, the shooting happened some time after noon at a gas station on Washington Street.

One victim was shot in the head.

Forrest City Police say a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.

WREG

Mom and son dead, 3 others injured in North Memphis stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her son are dead after police say a stabbing happened overnight in the 2000 block of Hubert Avenue in North Memphis Saturday. Officers found five people, including a child, stabbed when they arrived around 12:40 a.m. MPD initially said there were four people involved but later upgraded the total […]
WREG

3 arrested in gun, drug bust at Ridgecrest Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men, along with bags of drugs and loaded firearms, were taken off the streets on Wednesday in Frayser. Memphis police arrested Josias Jennings, Deadrick Payton, and Eric Payton inside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Woodcliff Drive. Detectives say the three men were sitting in a car in broad daylight with drug scales […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘I’m in a tornado!’: Arkansas farmer catches viral video of storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Arkansas farmer’s video of a damaging storm rolling into the area Saturday night has gone viral, not just because of the images, but his reaction. The 14 seconds of heart-pounding video captured the moments and urgency of Casey Skarda, briefly trapped in his truck, spotting a possible tornado. “Oh my God, I’m […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police search for 3 teens who ran away from Child Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for three teens they say ran away from the Department of Child Services last month. On Monday, MPD stated India Thompson, Calvin Langston, and Jermaine Sampson ran away from DCS located on 40 Main Street on March 30. Thompson, 17, is described as 5’4’’, weighing 115 pounds. She was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

FedEx employee killed at facility in Olive Branch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee was killed during an accident at the FedEx Ground facility in Olive Branch Sunday morning. Police responded at the facility located on 7480 Nail Road around 5 a.m. where they located a unresponsive man caught in between a conveyor belt and a conveyor belt motor. Officers said the conveyor folded […]
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WREG

WREG

