One shot to death in Forrest City, Ark.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was reportedly shot to death in Forrest City, Arkansas, Thursday afternoon.
According to Forrest City Police Chief Don Lee, the shooting happened some time after noon at a gas station on Washington Street.
One victim was shot in the head.
Forrest City Police say a suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story. WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.
