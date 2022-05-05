Flood Warning issued for Tulsa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Steele; Traill; Western Walsh County .A strong storm system moving into the region today will bring increasing shower and thunderstorm chances to the region. There is potential for new or worsening overland flooding depending on where convective rain bands track over already saturated regions. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following areas, in Minnesota, Clay, East Marshall, East Polk, Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Norman, North Beltrami, North Clearwater, Pennington, Red Lake, Roseau, West Marshall and West Polk. In North Dakota, Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh, Eddy, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Steele, Towner, Traill and Western Walsh. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered thunderstorms along with widespread moderate to heavy rain showers are expected through this morning into this afternoon. Widespread new rain totals of 1 inch are expected, however one or several bands of 2 inches or more of rain are possible. Where these bands form may lead to additional overland flooding or cause ongoing overland flooding may become worse. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BARNES COUNTY, ND ・ 4 HOURS AGO