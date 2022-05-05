ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Democratic Party sues Gov. Mike DeWine

By John Lynch
WDTN
 2 days ago

( WTRF ) — Ohio Democrats said they took the next steps in the ongoing battle with Gov. Mike DeWine and his administration in what they call the largest public corruption scandal in Ohio history.

Attorney General candidate Jeff Crossman and Auditor candidate Taylor Sappington say they plan on releasing records that were finally secured from Gov. DeWine, and Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters will announce legal action against the governor for illegally rejecting records requests filed by the Party.

Ohio Democrats say they have been working on getting answers to who knew what and when about the FirstEnergy scandal .

The party says that Ohioans continue to pay $287,000 every single day for the FirstEnergy scandal – but have been stonewalled at every turn by the DeWine administration, leaving public records requests unanswered for over a hundred days.

You can view the full lawsuit, click here .

