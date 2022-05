Ralf Rangnick has claimed Manchester United’s board rejected his recommendation to sign a striker in January in a move which may have cost them Champions League football next season.The interim manager said he told the club they should seek reinforcements in the final days of the January transfer window, with Mason Greenwood indefinitely suspended on January 30 following rape allegations, Edinson Cavani suffering with injury and Anthony Martial having left for Sevilla on loan.“I was informed about the issue around Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial had already left, and then I was aware that within four days we had some...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO