Memorial Day 2022: Share event details

A Northeast Ohio summer tradition opens its gates on May 7 as Sandusky’s Cedar Point opens for the season. “Our team is excited to see guests in the park once again, enjoying everything Cedar Point has to offer,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point in a media release. “With all of the improvements we’ve made, including the new Farmhouse Kitchen & Grill in Frontier Town, the completely transformed Castaway Bay and Sawmill Creek resorts, an amazing lineup of entertainment and all the world-famous rides and fun we’re known for, there really is no better place to celebrate summer.”

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO