New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) still has a "few hurdles" to climb in his return to action in 2022. Thomas has been out with an ankle injury since early in the 2020-21 season when he was rolled up on in the final minutes of the game. He has missed a season and a half since then but is nearing a return as we move closer to the start of the 2022-23 season. According to head coach Nick Allen, Thomas still has "a few hurdles" he needs to get over before he is able to return. When he does, he will be joined by Saints' first-round wide receiver Chris Olave.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO