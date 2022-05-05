Critical need for negative blood types at CBCO

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is eligible urging eligible donors with A negative, B negative and O negative blood to give as soon as possible. Reserves for these blood types are at less than one-day levels.

CBCO is the exclusive supplier of blood and plasma to 44 healthcare facilities in the Ozarks.

“CBCO is experiencing shortages of A negative, B negative and O negative blood, with many reserves at less-than-optimal levels. We are having a difficult time keeping our shelves stocked, and since we are the sole provider of blood to area hospitals, a shortage impacts us locally,” CBCO Executive Director Anthony Roberts said in a news release. “With schools coming to the end of the year, we are looking to our local community-based donors to help keep the blood supply at adequate levels. If you are eligible, we urge you to make a donation. If you have never donated before, now is the ideal time to start.”

Anyone who donates during May will get a T-shirt and will be entered for a chance to win a $150 gift card.

There are CBCO locations in Springfield and Joplin in Missouri and in Springdale and Bentonville in Arkansas. There are also mobile blood drives held across the Ozarks.

Making an appointment to donate helps CBCO manage donations. You can schedule an appointment by calling 417-227-5006 or on the CBCO website .

