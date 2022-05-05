ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Woman Finds A Sculpture At Goodwill That’s Over 2,000 Years Old

By Sean Alan
 3 days ago
It’s amazing what you can find at Goodwill. You can find everything from vintage clothing, used electronics, and even antiques. Well, one central Texas shopper found a sculpture that’s over 2,000 years old. Back in 2018, Laura Young stopped by the Goodwill down in Austin to do...

