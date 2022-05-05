ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Beach, NJ

Shade Tree Commission celebrates Arbor Day by holding tree planting

By Alissa Deleo
Star News Group
 2 days ago
BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach Shade Tree Commission celebrated Arbor Day by planting 29 native species of trees throughout the borough.

The first tree was planted the evening of Arbor Day in the park located between Second and Third avenue.

Continuing with the tradition of Arbor Day, a tree was planted in honor of the Bradley Beach Elementary School, class of 2022.

Mayor Larry Fox opened the planting by reading a proclamation.

Councilman John Weber then introduced and spoke of the importance of the Shade Tree Commission and the replenishing of the borough’s tree inventory.

Jane DeNoble, a member of the commission, informed attendees the tree being planted was the Quercus Phellos also known as the Willow Oak.

Ms. DeNoble stated the tree will grow to be over 60 feet tall and provide abundant shade in the park for generations to come.

