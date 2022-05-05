ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raeford, NC

Raeford woman arrested, accused of assaulting child at church day care

By Gilbert Baez, WRAL Fayetteville reporter
WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Raeford Police Department said a 29-year-old woman abused a child at a church day care center. The incident happened on April...

www.wral.com

Comments / 4

Related
WECT

Deputies make arrest after a woman shoots into an occupied vehicle

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shanna Herring after she reportedly shot into an occupied vehicle on April 30. According to the PCSO arrest warrant, the incident began with an argument between Herring and a person in a vehicle around 216 Newkirk Road. Then, Herring reportedly took a handgun from the vehicle and shot at the person inside multiple times.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County deputies arrest man accused in deadly shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County investigators have arrested a man allegedly involved in a deadly shooting in April. Avery Chavis, 20, of Red Springs, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Vincent Parker, 33, also of Red […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Johnston County man charged with murdering infant son: deputies

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A Johnston County man has been charged with murder after his 3-month-old son died from injuries suffered during abuse, the sheriff’s office said. On April 26, Johnston County deputies were called to WakeMed in Raleigh in reference to an assault. Deputies went to the pediatric intensive care unit where a 3-month-old boy was being treated.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raeford, NC
Raeford, NC
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Police#Christian#Day Care Center#Violent Crime
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
55K+
Followers
58K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy