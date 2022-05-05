ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Mark Russell Smith to conduct SSO "Dances of Spring"

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U81LY_0fUANgDr00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra welcomes Mark Russell Smith to conduct their next program, "Dances of Spring," on May 13, 2022.

The program will be made up of compositions from American composers Michael Abels, Gabriela Lena Frank, and Aaron Copland. Also featured will be Johannes Brahms' Symphony #1.

Springfield Symphony previews "Dances of Spring"

Smith was the Music Director and Conductor of the SSO from 1995-2000 and recently conducted the SSO's first Spring concert on April 22.

For information on the concert and to purchase tickets use this link to go to the SSO website or call the box office Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (413) 733-2291.

