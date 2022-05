GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 10 Florida softball team ended their regular season on a semi-high note by splitting their double header at home on Saturday. The Gators (41-15) lost 3-2 to Florida Gulf Coast University (18-33) in the opening contest of the double header, but rebounded to blank Mercer (16-38) 2-0 and give the home fans some excitement and momentum to cheer about ahead of the upcoming Southeastern Conference Tournament.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO