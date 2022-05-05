ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk got a huge tax break selling $8.5B in Tesla shares: report

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Elon Musk pocketed $8.5 billion in cash when he sold off 9.6 million shares of his electric car maker, Tesla , last week in order to help finance his $44 billion takeover of Twitter .

But the fact that Tesla shares were worth less when Musk sold them compared to when he first bought them means that the world’s richest person could get a tax break of between $400 million and $700 million, CNN reported on Thursday .

A quirk in the tax law allows Musk to make the huge write off since the IRS is mainly concerned with how much the stock was worth when he made the initial purchase and when he sold the shares.

Late last year, Musk bought 22.9 million shares of Tesla when the stock price was hovering at around $1,000 per share.

But Musk’s acquisition of the shares was done through the exercise of options that are extended to him as part of his compensation for being CEO.

Musk unloaded $8.5 billion worth of Tesla stock last week in order to help finance his purchase of Twitter.
REUTERS

So instead of paying $1,000 a share, he only had to pay $6.24 per share — a steep discount.

But because the $1,000 is considered the cost basis, or original value of an asset that the IRS takes into consideration when assessing tax, Musk owed the treasury $11 billion in tax this year since those options were part of his compensation package as CEO.

Musk’s massive tax bill forced him to unload 10.3 million shares of Tesla.

The good news for Musk was that the $1,000 cost basis — and not the $6.24 per share that he paid as part of his compensation package — applied to the remaining 12.6 million shares as far as the IRS was concerned.

Musk has also secured more funding for his takeover of Twitter.
REUTERS

When Musk sold the 9.6 million shares last week, Tesla stock was trading at around $883 a share.

That means Musk — at least on paper — lost $1.7 billion in the transaction, though in reality he pocketed a windfall since he only paid a fraction of the cost per share — $6.24 per — to begin with.

Tax experts believe that the shares Musk sold last week were part of the block of shares he acquired last year since they have the highest cost basis of any of the shares in his portfolio.

Musk can write off the “loss” and reduce his capital gains tax bill.

Musk sold shares of Tesla in order to help finance his takeover of Twitter.
POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Another way Musk benefits from the tax laws is that he can legally decide to wait and cash in the tax loss against future capital gains.

That means if he sold some of his holdings in SpaceX to finance his Twitter acquisition, he would be able to “shelter” up to $1.7 billion from capital gains taxes on any profit that he makes.

Musk, 50, doesn’t draw a salary from the electric car company he founded. His fortune comes from stock awards and the gains in Tesla’s share price.

His net worth is valued at $248.7 billion.

Elon Musk
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
Motorious

Elon Musk’s Car Collection Is Surprisingly Good

The new owner of Twitter has some pretty good taste... Few people on this planet are as fascinating as Elon Musk, CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX as well as the proud new owner of Twitter, but you might not know he’s also a bit of a gearhead. The man has pushed all kinds of interesting and controversial technologies and ideas (like free speech). Love or hate him, the man is definitely a revolutionary and doggedly marches to the beat of his own drum, which is admirable.
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Haircut Once Again In The Limelight

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Sunday joked that he should probably drop the habit of cutting his own hair. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur was responding to a tweet by Chris Anderson, Head of TED — an online platform dedicated to talks, performances, interviews around technology, entertainment and design — in which he shared his latest interview with Musk.
TheStreet

Is Elon Musk's Dogecoin On Its Way to $1?

When Elon Musk tweeted "Let’s make Twitter maximum fun!" on Thursday, some may wonder if dogecoin is included in the mix. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO and world's richest man has been quite bullish on the Shiba-themed crypto and interest surged dramatically when the deal to acquire Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report was announced earlier this week.
Fortune

Elon Musk lays out Twitter hiring plans after job interest skyrockets on the back of his takeover bid

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Current Twitter employees have shared concerns over potential culture changes at the company after Elon Musk moved to take it over. But by some metrics, job interest in the company has skyrocketed since the Tesla billionaire submitted his winning bid.
