This week’s NASCAR race at Darlington isn’t going to be an easy one, just ask Chase Elliott. The No. 9 wrecked out during practice. Elliott, the most popular driver in the Cup Series, was able to get out of his car and walk away. However, the wreck was hard and the driver ended up wrecking the front and rear end of his Chevrolet.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO