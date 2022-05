Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: CBS boss George Cheeks is the latest high profile attendee of last Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner to test positive for Covid-19. After testing negative every day following the April 30 Beltway shindig, the President and CEO, CBS pulled the short straw yesterday afternoon, I hear. Having said that, the fully vaccinated Cheeks is feeling fine and has been conducting business all day via Zoom from his NYC home, according to a CBS spokesperson. Seated on the dais at the first WHCD since 2019, Cheeks was right next to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO