This is a mystery in North Dakota that even the associated press picked up on. So here are a couple of questions for you, how does an individual get hepatitis? What exactly is hepatitis? I just want to make sure I quote from the health experts - according to healthline.com "Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver. Alcohol consumption, several health conditions, and some medications can all cause this condition. However, viral infections are the most common cause of hepatitis" Now this part I know, because I worked at a restaurant years ago, THE most common rule of employees was to ALWAYS wash your hands. So there are many ways of catching hepatitis.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO