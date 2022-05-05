ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

New chicken spot to open in Pan Am Shopping Center

By Fatimah Waseem
ffxnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicka Loca plans to open at the shopping center in mid-May at 3089 Nutley Street. Owner Pedram Kanzi says his restaurant will offer 25 percent off all menu items for the first two weeks of opening. “I’m thrilled to share a piece of my culture with the Fairfax community,”...

www.ffxnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Tired Rental Kitchen Gets a Charming Makeover in Just 2 Days

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Orangey wood cabinets, beige walls, and basic laminate countertops are each hallmarks of a rental kitchen. And if you have all three, like Toronto-based renter Megan, that’s basically the jackpot. So it’s no wonder Megan called on home decor YouTuber Alexandra Gater (@alexandragater) for help in adding a little life to her cook space. Gater had recently put out the call that she and her team were hoping to help renters in Toronto overhaul their spaces for a transformational episode, and Megan’s kitchen turned out to be exactly what they had in mind.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Fairfax County, VA
Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Restaurants
City
Tysons, VA
City
Herndon, VA
Apartment Therapy

The $26 Rental Hack That Instantly Added More Storage Space in My Tiny Studio Apartment

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. At the beginning of this year, I finally checked off a long-awaited bucket-list item and moved into my first studio apartment in New York City. Spoiler alert: It’s definitely not for the faint of heart. Yes, it’s been a blast decorating my space, but at the same time, it’s been a total challenge to find aesthetically pleasing ways to get my teeny-tiny abode organized with the less-than-generous real estate I’ve got to work with. Unlike most city dwellers, I actually lucked out on closet space (I have three!), but other areas are a bit of a struggle when it comes to storage. The trickiest spot to tackle? No doubt, the kitchen. Like 99 percent of all NYC kitchens, I don’t have a ton of counter space to work with, so I had to think vertically for storing spices, oils, and other cooking necessities I need to have at the ready.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue Restaurant#Micro Center#Food Drink#Pan Am Shopping Center#Chicka Loca#Korean
Wbaltv.com

Gourmet hot dog chain scouts Maryland for 15 locations

Baltimore diners could soon be headed to the Dog Haus. The gourmet sausage, hot dog and burger chain announced this week that it has signed an area development agreement to open 15 new locations in Maryland within the next five years, including in Charm City. The Dog Haus concept, which...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ETOnline.com

Coach Outlet Friends & Family Sale: The 15 Best Deals Starting at $27

Pause everything that you're doing and get your credit card at the ready, because Coach Outlet is hosting an unmissable Friends & Family sale that features deals of up to 70% off site-wide — plus an additional 15% off already discounted styles. And nope, that's not a typo — the sale is actually just that good.
SHOPPING
Inside Nova

A look inside the most expensive home for sale in Virginia

Here's our weekly look at some of the top homes for sale in Northern Virginia and beyond, according to Realtor.com. This week: A look at the most expensive home for sale in Virginia, a circa 1700s estate in Fauquier County. Realtors: Share your open house events in our events calendar.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Weekend Road and Rail: Greenway closes, Beltway and I-66 stops

Lots of rain is in the forecast this weekend, but if possible, there are planned stops on the Capital Beltway and Interstate 66 as the Transformation Project continues. Corridor work in the District, paving, Purple Line work and updates on Maryland’s Route 32 continue. Metro maintenance will require shutdowns on four lines.
LEESBURG, VA
PWLiving

New Welcome Sign Installed in Dale City

Virginia American Water and Prince William County unveiled a new Welcome to Dale City sign on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The new stone sign, with a concrete capstone, is located at the corner of Gideon Drive and Dale Boulevard marking the entrance to Dale City. “This is a very special...
DALE CITY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy