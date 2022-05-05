ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reidsville, NC

69-year-old woman with .19 BAC seriously injured biker in head-on crash, troopers say

By Emily Mikkelsen
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BfDu2_0fUAHIRn00

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An impaired driver seriously injured a biker, North Carolina Highway Patrol says.

According to troopers, they responded to Flat Rock Road around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday about a crash between a motorcycle and a car.

They say that Mary Craver Moore, 69, of Browns Summit, was trying to turn onto Flat Rock Road from McCoy Road, but went left of center while turning and hit a mailbox and then hit Randall Williams, 33, of Reidsville head-on while he was riding his motorcycle on Flat Rock Road.

Williams suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was flown to the hospital. Troopers say that Moore was impaired and said they found Moore’s BAC was .19. She was charged with driving while impaired and driving left of center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Reidsville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Reidsville, NC
City
Browns Summit, NC
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bac#Biker#Traffic Accident#19 Bac#Wghp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX8 News

Woman charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Woman dies after getting armed trapped in bread machine

SELMA, N.C. (AP) — An employee of a restaurant in North Carolina has died after she got her arm trapped in an industrial bread machine for almost 90 minutes, officials said. A spokeswoman for the state Occupational Safety and Health Division confirmed Wednesday that Vicky Lopez, 44, died Tuesday evening after she was taken by […]
SELMA, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy