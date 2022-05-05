ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Most dangerous drug trafficker in the world’ extradited to NY: Colombia’s president

By Mary Murphy
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrived in New York Wednesday night with Dairo Antonio Usuga David, an alleged Colombian drug lord “comparable only to Pablo Escobar,” Colombia’s President, Ivan Duque, said Thursday.

“He is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world,” Duque added, “but he is the murderer of social leaders, abuser of boys, girls, and adolescents, a murderer of policemen.”

The Colombian president made his comments surrounded by his nation’s military leaders, who captured the 50-year-old suspect, known as “Otoniel,” in October 2021. The government kept him imprisoned until U.S. authorities arranged for his extradition.

The Colombian government noted that Otoniel was on the run for more than a decade by allegedly corrupting state officials in South America. On Wednesday, Otoniel was put in handcuffs and wore a helmet and bulletproof vest as he was transferred to a military airfield in Bogota, Colombia for a flight to New York City.

    In this photo released by the Colombian Presidential Press Office, police fingerprint Dairo Antonio Usuga, also known as “Otoniel,” leader of the violent Clan del Golfo cartel prior to his extradition to the U.S., at a military airport in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Colombian presidential press office via AP)
  • In this photo released by the Colombian Presidential Press Office, police escort Dairo Antonio Usuga, center, also known as “Otoniel,” leader of the violent Clan del Golfo cartel prior to his extradition to the U.S., at a military airport in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Colombian presidential press office via AP)
    FILE – In this photo released by the Colombia Police Press Office, one of the country’s most-wanted drug traffickers Dairo Antonio Usuga David, alias “Otoniel,” is escorted in handcuffs in Bogota, Colombia, Oct. 23, 2021. Colombia started on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the extradition of Usuga David to the United States. (Colombia Police Press Office via AP, File)
    In this photo released by the Colombian Presidential Press Office, police escort Dairo Antonio Usuga, center, also known as “Otoniel,” leader of the violent Clan del Golfo cartel prior to his extradition to the U.S., at a military airport in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Colombian presidential press office via AP)

Otoniel was on the Drug Enforcement Administration’s “Most Wanted” list. He faces indictments in three U.S. jurisdictions: Brooklyn, New York’s Southern District, and Miami.

Otoniel allegedly trafficked up to 200 tons of cocaine every year into the United States, according to officials. The Colombian government said Otoniel’s feared Clan del Golfo, or Gulf Clan, was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of members of Colombia’s security forces.

The U.S. Attorney for Brooklyn’s Eastern District, Breon Price, held a news conference Thursday afternoon with Anne Milgram, director of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Ricky Patel, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations.

hot sauce
2d ago

the biggest drugs dealers are the American government pushing these magic pills 💊 on our senior citizens. it's made of the same cocktails like theirs just a little stronger. now our government is selling the stuff calling it clean business conduct. lairs, lairs and more lairs

Olivia Thomas
2d ago

the world's most dangerous drug trafficker is the United States government.. so what you talking bout Willis

Cheryl Pena
2d ago

But yet we let all kinds of people in . Terrorist drug lords . Human trafficking.. every one comes in ate country . Just flys in walks in .. go trump

