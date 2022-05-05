ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joy Cooper Sensing joins Legends Bank Mortgage

Joy Cooper Sensing joined Legends Bank as a Mortgage Loan Officer, in April 2022.

Joy has 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and has been a mortgage loan officer for the past 19 years. Joy is a native of Clarksville. Married to John, they have one daughter, Sidney.

Before becoming a mortgage lender, Joy owned and managed an independent insurance agency specializing in property and casualty and commercial lines for over a decade. She uses her experience in banking and insurance to advise clients on the best mortgage solution, based on their individual circumstances.

Known for her exemplary customer service and facilitating smooth transactions for her borrowers, Joy consistently earns strong performance reviews in mortgage lending by developing long-lasting customer relationships and trust. From start to finish, she is there to guide you through the entire process beginning with the initial loan application until the closing of your loan. Whether it’s your first home, retirement home or anywhere in between, rest assured Joy will take care of your mortgage needs.

Legends Bank is a full-service Community Bank based in Clarksville, TN and has nine locations throughout Middle Tennessee.

