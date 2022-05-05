ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

Port Of Leonardtown Winery Wins 2022 Comptroller’s Cup

By Zach Hill
Bay Net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Port of Leonardtown Winery (POL Winery) claimed the Maryland Comptroller’s Cup for their 2021 Vintner’s Select White at the 2022 Winemasters Choice Competition held in late April at Linganore Winecellars in Mt. Airy. The Vintner’s Select White earned double gold by unanimous decision from judges before being...

thebaynet.com

Comments / 0

