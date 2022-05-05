Port Of Leonardtown Winery Wins 2022 Comptroller’s Cup

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Police on Friday announced a $10,000 reward for information in a fatal January shooting in Columbia. Just before midnight on January 19, officers responded to a footpath near the 5200 block of Eliots Oak Road for a report of a shooting. The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said. The victim, identified as Zavian Hagins, died in the hospital. Police said they do not believe the shooting was random. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov $10K Reward: Police have increased the reward for info in the shooting death of Zavian Hagins in Jan. Hagins was found injured on a footpath in the 5200 blk Eliots Oak in Columbia 1/19. Police don't believe the shooting was random. 410-313-STOP | HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov pic.twitter.com/gUK58tQAaJ — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) May 6, 2022

COLUMBIA, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO