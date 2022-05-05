ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

4 teens charged in connection to three robberies

By Ethan Illers
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four teens were arrested due to their alleged involvement in three Nashville robberies Wednesday night.

Police say officers were investigating a carjacking in the 500 block of Harding Place when they were made aware of a robbery that happened in the 200 block of Paragon Mills Road. The suspect descriptions from the robbery fit the descriptions of the suspects involved in the carjacking.

A 2010 Hyundai Accent was carjacked from Harding Place and officers tracked it to Blackman Drive near Edmondson Pike. Officers quickly discovered the Hyundai was also traveling with a silver convertible Ford Mustang that was also reported stolen. The Ford had been carjacked from the 600 block of Whispering Hills Drive earlier in the evening, police say.

Helicopters with Metro police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol followed the cars to a gas station at the intersection of Elysian Fields Road and Nolensville Pike. Both cars later left the gas station and split up.

Police say officers deployed spike trips to stop the Hyundai on Elysian Fields Road near Danby Drive. A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were then taken into custody. Officers also found over 54 grams of marijuana in the floorboard of the Hyundai.

The boy was charged with four counts of aggravated robbery. The girl was also charged with aggravated robbery and had an outstanding warrant in juvenile court.

Police later stopped the Ford as it approached the same area as the Hyundai on Danby Drive. Officers found a stolen, loaded gun inside the car and also found a stolen AR-15 after a witnesses told them they saw the suspects throw the rifle out of the Ford. The AR-15 was stolen during a residential burglary in Hermitage, according to police.

    Carjacked Hyundai (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
    Carjacked Ford (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
    Stolen Rifle (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
    Stolen Gun (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The driver of the Ford, identified as 18-year-old Demarion LaRosa, was charged with two counts of carjacking two counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of contributing to delinquency of minors, felony weapon possession and possession of a controlled substance.

LaRosa’s passenger, a 15-year-old boy, was charged with four counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of juvenile handgun possession.

Police say photographs of the suspects are being withheld pending further lineups.

