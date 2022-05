Kapanen, 48, played for the Flyers from 2002-2008. He registered 110 points (44G, 66A) in 311 regular season games, and 19 points (9G, 10A) in 53 playoff games. Kapanen spent time with KalPa in the Finnish League after his NHL career. He saw himself in many different roles with the organization. These roles included: player, assistant coach, head coach, general manager, and owner. He was then the head coach for HC Lugano in Switzerland for one season (2019-2020).

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO