Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: The Tax Complex – renewed its lease of 4,325 SF of office space at 1650 Willow Lawn Drive (Dean Meyer represented the landlord and Michael A. Shaia represented the tenant); Continental Casualty Insurance Company – renewed its lease of 3,976 SF of office space at Westerre II, 3957 Westerre Parkway (Dean Meyer and Mac Wilson represented the landlord); AAA+ Home Health Care, LLC – renewed its lease of 1,500 SF of office space at Parham East, 2201-2221 East Parham Road (Amy J. Broderick represented the landlord).

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO