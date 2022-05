West Ham attempted to “draw a line” under the controversial signings of Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano after receiving a £5.5million fine on this day in 2007.The club were hit with the penalty by the Premier League’s independent commission following a two-day hearing but avoided a points deduction and subsequently climbed out of the relegation places.Eggert Magnusson, who was the club’s chairman at the time of the hearing but was not involved in the signings, said in a statement: “I think it is now time to draw a line under this matter.“The fine imposed on us was very significant but...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO