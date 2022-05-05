ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

Goodyear among cities working to save Valley homeless from heat deaths

By Phoenix Rescue Mission
Litchfield Park Independent
Litchfield Park Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KulSJ_0fU9zjSw00

As temperatures rise, Valley cities, including Goodyear, are pitching in to support Phoenix Rescue Mission’s Code:Red Summer Heat Relief Campaign to help prevent heat-related deaths among the Valley’s rising homeless population.

According to Maricopa County , at least 130 individuals experiencing homelessness died from heat-related causes in 2021. The nonprofit’s goal is to protect our most vulnerable population by collecting and distributing one million bottles of water.

From May 1 through August 31, PRM is providing essential resources to sustain the city’s homeless population, such as nonperishable food and water supplies. Ahead of this Valley-wide undertaking, the Mission is seeking monetary, nonperishable food and water donations. Monetary donations will be matched up to $150,000, made possible by a grant by several supporters of Phoenix Rescue Mission.

“During the summer months in Phoenix, asphalt can heat up to a deadly 170 degrees. Anything above 104 degrees can cause brain damage and death,” said Phoenix Rescue Mission CEO Ken Brissa. “While many Valley residents find respite indoors, our unhoused neighbors cannot take shelter from the heat and need help that can come to them.”

Other municipalities, including Avondale, Surprise, Peoria, Glendale, El Mirage, and Scottsdale, have created partnerships with the Mission, bringing relief to the streets in the Mission’s Hope Coach vehicles to distribute water, toiletries and case management services.

“Anything helps in this undertaking to save and change lives, whether it’s through a small monetary donation, dropping off a case of water or starting a water drive,” said Brissa. “This is so much more than a handout of water. This is arming people with the tools to change their lives and move out of harm’s way.”

Food, water, and all other heat-relief donations can be dropped off at the Mission’s Donation Warehouse, located at 2515 N. 34 th Drive in Phoenix. The Mission is also in need of volunteers to help distribute vital, nutritious food to families in need at its Hope for Hunger Food Bank in Glendale.

For more information or to start your own Code:Red drive, contact Catie Hammann at gikhelp@phxmission.org or 602-346-3347.

Comments / 0

Related
12 News

Valley mom gunned down while standing in line for food with son

PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public's help locating a person who shot and killed a 32-year-old woman in Phoenix Wednesday night. The Phoenix Police Department said officers were called to the area of 7th Avenue and Pima Road about a person shot at around 8 p.m. When police arrived on scene, they found Martha A. Alejo suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family of Phoenix mother killed while waiting for food searching for answers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of a Phoenix mother killed in a shooting while waiting for food with her son is remembering the type of person she was and is asking the public for help. Police say 32-year-old Martha Adrianna Alejo was killed after a car drove up and started shooting at a group of people waiting outside of a restaurant near 7th Avenue and Pima Street on Wednesday night. Her family says she died shielding her 12-year-old son from the gunfire.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Glendale, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Society
City
Scottsdale, AZ
City
El Mirage, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
City
Avondale, AZ
City
Goodyear, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Peoria, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Society
KOLD-TV

38 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 38 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Willow Massage & Spa in Gilbert suddenly closes

Officers took 29-year-old Brianna Zerth into custody on Wednesday afternoon. Chandler Police arrested Rankin, 54, a former Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to court records, Rankin was caught with wedding guest checks and gift cards still on him, along with some drug-related materials. Former Peoria detective working as a...
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

Phoenix officer discharged after surviving shooting

PHOENIX — Phoenix police Officer Denise Bruce-Jones was released Friday from a rehab center after surviving a shooting outside a gas station last month. The officer was wounded after 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan allegedly shot her from his vehicle as Bruce-Jones attempted to speak to Cowan about a domestic violence matter.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Arizona man accused of dressing as a wedding guest, stealing money from newlyweds

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police have arrested a man accused of posing as a wedding guest and stealing thousands of dollars from newlyweds. One incident took place on April 15, 2022, when a man entered a local wedding venue and stole a wedding card box containing up to $6,000. The man had reportedly dressed as a guest and took off with the box.
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Volunteers#Summer Heat#Nonperishable Food#Phoenix Rescue Mission#Prm
ABC 15 News

Mother killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting

PHOENIX — Police say a bystander was killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night, near 7th Avenue and Pima Road. The bystander, identified as 32-year-old Martha Adrianna Alejo, was standing in line waiting for food with her pre-teen son when a car stopped and started shooting at people in the line, according to police.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

3 children, including infant, hurt in car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say five people were taken to the hospital, including a baby and two other children, after a car crash in Phoenix Friday night. It happened near Seventh Street and Union Hills Drive around 8 p.m. The baby had life-threatening injuries, and two children and two...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
AZFamily

Peoria mom accused of killing cousin with hammer

Chandler Police arrested Rankin, 54, a former Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to court records, Rankin was caught with wedding guest checks and gift cards still on him, along with some drug-related materials. Former Peoria detective working as a driver for refugee families in Poland. Updated: 6 hours ago.
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Multiple disruptive I-10 closures to affect metro Phoenix drivers this weekend

PHOENIX — Drivers will have to detour around Interstate 10 closures in the East and West Valley this weekend. In the East Valley, westbound I-10 is set to be closed from the Loop 202 Santan/South Mountain interchange to the U.S. 60 Superstition Freeway from 10 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
TRAFFIC
12 News

Urban Saguaro cacti are under threat. Here's why

PHOENIX — Nothing says Arizona like the saguaro cactus. Lately, people have noticed these carefree characters of the desert are looking a little stressed, especially in urban areas. “They were seeing entire plants falling," said Dr. Tania Hernandez, New World Succulents Cactus Scientist at the Desert Botanical Garden. "An...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman arrested in connection to Friday morning apartment fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman accused of starting an early morning apartment fire in central Phoenix on Friday has been arrested. According to Phoenix police, 38-year-old Deja Clayton was taken into custody on Saturday in connection to the apartment fire near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue that destroyed four units and several cars.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New video shows Phoenix officer who was shot leaving hospital

Officers took 29-year-old Brianna Zerth into custody on Wednesday afternoon. Chandler Police arrested Rankin, 54, a former Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to court records, Rankin was caught with wedding guest checks and gift cards still on him, along with some drug-related materials. Former Peoria detective working as a...
PHOENIX, AZ
Litchfield Park Independent

Litchfield Park Independent

Litchfield Park, AZ
241
Followers
860
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Litchfield Park, Arizona, focusing on the community, its residents and the issues affecting the small town in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/litchfield-park-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy