Pirates Tomahawk Loggers in Battle of League Unbeatens

Adna junior Karlee VonMoos delivers a pitch to an Onalaska batter during a league game at home on Wednesday, May 4.

At Adna

Game 1

PIRATES 11, LOGGERS 1

Onalaska 000 01X X — 1 4 5

Adna 4 4 3 0XX X — 11 9 0

Onalaska Pitching — Zigler 4 H, 3 BB, 0 K; Highlights — James 1-2, R; Smith 1-3, RBI; Rhodes 1-2; Lawrence 1-2

Adna Pitching — K. VonMoos 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Highlights — K. VonMoos 3-3, 3 RBIs, 2 R; B. Loose 2-3, 2 RBIs; N. Loose 2 RBIs, R

ADNA — Adna softball cleared its path toward a third-straight Central 2B League crown by vanquishing its biggest challenger, Onalaska, in an 11-1 victory in the front end of a home doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Pirates won a non-league Game 2, 14-0, as well.

Both squads entered the matchup unbeaten in league — Adna was 6-0 and Onalaska was 10-0 — but it was the defending-state-champion Pirates who proved they are still one of the top teams in the state.

The Pirates wasted no time in Game 1, plating four runs in both the first and second innings and three more in the third to stun the Loggers early and take a 11-0 lead entering the fourth. The Loggers had a brief rally in the fifth when Desi Smith had an RBI single to score Hannah James, but Adna shut the door the rest of the way to clinch the win.

Adna star junior Karlee VonMoos led the way both in the circle and at the plate. She went all five innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and no walks with two Ks. At the plate, she went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and runs.

The Pirates out-hit the Loggers 9-4, with Brooklyn Loose going 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Natalie Loose driving in two runs and scoring one herself.

The Loggers were undone by five errors in the field, which led to a slew of Pirate baserunners to score.

Ace Dylan Zigler allowed four hits and three walks as Ony’s starter, while Lisa Liddell threw in relief, surrendering five hits.

Ony’s offense was led byJames going 1 for 2 with a run, Smith going 1 for 3 with an RBI and Hope Rhodes going 1 for 3 and Callie Lawrence finishing 1 for 2.

Adna (11-2, 7-0 C2BL) continues league play when it hosts Napavine on Thursday. Onalaska (11-4, 10-1 C2BL) hosts Morton-White Pass on Thursday.