Thunderbirds Thump Wolves in Rivalry Match

Tumwater's Ella Ferguson winds up to deliver a pitch to a W.F. West batter during a home game on May 2.

At Tumwater

T-BIRDS 9, WOLVES 0

Black Hills 000 000 X — 0 0 1

Tumwater 016 11X X — 9 13 1

Black Hills Pitching — Goheen 5 IP, 3 K, 13 H, 9 ER, 5 BB; Highlights — Jones BB; Malone BB; Ravevich BB

Tumwater Pitching — Ferguson 6 IP, 0 R, 14 K, 3 BB; Highlights — Latchaw 3-4, R, RBI; K. Waltermeyer 2-4, 3 RBIs, R; Paull 1-2, 2 R, RBI

Ella Ferguson tossed a no-hitter and Tumwater had no trouble dumping Black Hills for a 9-0 shutout victory at home on Wednesday.

Ferguson tossed six hitless innings, walking just three batters and fanning 14 in a complete-game gem for the win.

As Ferguson shut down the Wolves’ offense, the Thunderbirds’ offense used a six-run third inning to pull away. Jaylen Latchaw led the attack, going 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Kylie Waltermeyer was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run, while Megan Paull was 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.

Black Hills’ three walks were from Madison Malone, Tamara Ravevich and Elena Jones.

Ella Goheen was shelled in the circle, allowing nine earned runs on 13 hits and five walks with three strikeouts.

Black Hills hosts Centralia at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Tumwater hosts Aberdeen at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.