Norway native and former 1st Circuit Judge James C. “Jimmy” Williams Jr. died May 6 at his home in Seneca. He was 78. Williams served as 1st Circuit judge for more than a decade from 1998 until his retirement. During that time, he presided over cases in 40 of South Carolina’s 46 counties, including a number of high-profile ones in the 1st Circuit counties of Orangeburg, Calhoun and Dorchester.

