PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood say rats are running wild, and they want action from the city. A viewer reached out to CBS3 about the rat infestation at a corner property near Shelmire Avenue and Leon Street. Residents say they’re disgusted and fed up their concerns are falling on deaf ears. Eyewitness News reached out to the city to get answers. A viewer sent cell phone video showing evidence of a rat infestation in the front yard of this Shelmire Avenue rowhome. “The amount of rats that were coming out of here were unbelievable. I mean from little ones to big...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO