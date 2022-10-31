ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Every Glimpse Kylie Jenner Has Shown of Her Son With Travis Scott: Baby Album

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Boy mom! Kylie Jenner has been giving fans glimpses of life with her son following his February 2022 birth.

The makeup mogul welcomed her second child with Travis Scott four years after daughter Stormi arrived in February 2018. "2/2/22," the Life of Kylie alum captioned the infant's Instagram debut, sharing a black-and-white photo of his hand.

Later that month, Jenner and the rapper announced the little one's name , Wolf Webster, but the parents ultimately chose to change the moniker . "FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore," she wrote via her Instagram Story in March 2022 without confirming his new name. "We just really didn't feel like it was him."

As the pair adjusted to life with two little ones, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Stormi has been "helping out" with her baby brother. "[She] is so excited about being a big sister," the insider added in early 2022, noting that the family has "been non-stop smiling" since welcoming their new member. "They are focusing all their time and energy on their new baby. [Kylie and Travis are] very hands on."

While Jenner and the Texas native have kept their baby's face off of social media, Kris Jenner reassured fans that her grandchild is "amazing." She gushed over meeting the infant during a February 2022 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show .

"I was in the hospital when he was born," the momager said at the time. "It was me, Kylie and Travis because they have rules and regulations now so you can only have so many people. Back in the day, I had 15 people when I was giving birth. It was like a party. When [he] came out, it was like Stormi being born all over again."

Baby Webster's name remains under wraps, but Kylie's dad, Caitlyn Jenner , hinted at the reason for the switch while speaking to Entertainment Tonight . "I cannot tell," the I Am Cait alum teased in March 2022. "[Kylie] has not officially announced it. We have discussed this a lot. I think I have a lot of experience on naming people, especially trying to name yourself, and it's very difficult ."

The Olympian continued, "When you have a little child, you know the little baby comes out and you think of what it should be, but then you get them in your arms and you play with them and spend time with them and say, 'I don't know if that name fits, maybe it's another name.' That's Kylie's decision when she officially announces it. But honestly, I think this is very good."

Apart from keeping her son's name private, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO has been candid about how her life has changed with two kids. "Gained 60 [pounds] again this pregnancy," she wrote via Instagram in April 2022 alongside footage of her workout routine . "[I'm] down 40 [pounds] 🙏 [and] just trying to be healthy and patient."

Scroll down to see glimpses of Kylie and Scott's second child:

NoGuts NoGlory
05-05

It's time for Kylie to reveal her kid's name and show the public a picture or shut up about him all together. Even die-hard fans are sick of her cagey behavior. Kylie doesn't seem to realize her teenybopper devotees are all grown up now and she's nowhere near as popular as she once was.

Reply(1)
5
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

