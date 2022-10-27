The best carpet cleaners we tested for removing tough stains

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

James Brains/Insider

Your carpeting gets dirty no matter how careful you are or how often you vacuum. Renting carpet steaming machines or hiring a professional can be costly. In the long run, you can save time and money by buying a carpet cleaner, especially if you have pets and kids.

We evaluated the best carpet cleaners based on ease of use, value, durability, and overall performance. Each cleaner was put through a series of tests and used in homes where messy kids and pets lived.

In addition to testing eight carpet cleaners, we consulted with experts to determine what to look for in a carpet shampooer. Our guide features a variety of models to meet different budgets and spaces. You can learn more about how we test cleaners and get answers to your FAQs below.

Top picks for the best carpet shampooers

The Bissell ProHeat 1986 2X Revolution Pet Pro Full-Size Upright Carpet Cleaner is easy to maneuver and is versatile thanks to its three attachments.

The Hoover FH52000 SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner comes with an antimicrobial pet tool, which is ideal for cleaning stains. It also has a dry-only mode.

The Hoover FH50700 PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner is lightweight and was a top performer in our stain tests.

Versatile and easy to use on both area rugs and hard floors, the Bissell 2554A Crosswave Cordless Max will save you time and money.

The Bissell Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner did the best job of cleaning messes in our tests, and the big tank allows you to clean large rooms without stopping.

The Bissell 2837 Pet Stain Eraser PowerBrush is a lightweight, cordless solution for cleaning your car, stairs, and other hard-to-reach areas.



Bissell

Best carpet cleaner overall

The Bissell ProHeat 1986 2X Revolution Pet Pro Full-Size Upright Carpet Cleaner is easy to maneuver and is versatile thanks to its three attachments.

Cleaner head width: 11 inches

11 inches Weight: 17.5 pounds

17.5 pounds Tank capacity: 1 gallon

1 gallon Drying time: 7 hours regular mode; under one hour express clean mode

7 hours regular mode; under one hour express clean mode Attachments: 2-in-1 Crevice Tool, Stain Trapper Tool, 2-in-1 Pet Upholstery Tool

2-in-1 Crevice Tool, Stain Trapper Tool, 2-in-1 Pet Upholstery Tool Warranty: 5-year limited

Pros: Features express clean mode, cleaned stains well in our tests, comes with three attachments, easily maneuverable

Cons: Pet tool was rough on upholstery, odd positioning of the power button

We were impressed by how well the Bissell ProHeat 1986 2X Revolution Pet Pro Full-Size Upright Carpet Cleaner cleaned in our tests. It was also effortless to use and maneuver. The carpet cleaner was one of the best at cleaning the tough stains left by egg and red wine spills.

The Bissell 1986 was what we reached for first when pets or kids left spills or stains on the carpet. The three attachment options allow you to tailor the cleaning head to the stain or area. Though it's rough on upholstery, the pet upholstery tool cleaned pet hair well. However, turn to one of the other attachments when you want to gently clean pet stains.

The express clean mode sets this Bissell cleaner apart. In this mode, the carpet dries in less than an hour, so you don't have to walk on wet carpeting all day.

The machine's power button is located in an unintuitive spot on the side. We had to search for it every time we wanted to turn it on or off. Fortunately, the Bissell ProHeat was easy to maneuver.

Cleaning up after a job was a snap. The water in the dirty tank comes out of a small hole. There's a larger opening if you need to get into the tank to clean it thoroughly. You can clean the dirt and hair off the brush roll by popping it out.

Hoover

Best carpet cleaner for pet stains

The Hoover FH52000 SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner comes with an antimicrobial pet tool, which is ideal for cleaning stains. It also has a dry-only mode.

Cleaner head width: 12.75 inches

12.75 inches Weight: 23.8 pounds

23.8 pounds Tank capacity: 1 gallon

1 gallon Drying time: 4 hours

4 hours Attachments included: 2-in-1 Antimicrobial Pet Tool

2-in-1 Antimicrobial Pet Tool Warranty: 5-year motor

Pros: Comes with an antimicrobial pet tool, dry-only mode

Cons: Automatic dry feature has a frustrating delay

Although not a carpet shampooer designed specifically for pets, the Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner is our top pick for cleaning pet stains. Some of the pet shampooers we tested didn't come with attachments, which we think are essential to cleaning pet stains on furniture. This machine comes with an antimicrobial pet tool, so you can spot clean pet stains quickly.

When it came to our stain tests, this machine got out some of the wine, egg, and Sharpie. Some of the machines didn't even touch the Sharpie, so we were impressed by this performance.

While it's excellent in theory, we weren't huge fans of the automatic dry feature. When you push the machine forward, it automatically goes into wet mode, and when you pull back, it automatically switches into dry mode. Unfortunately, the wet mode takes a few seconds to kick in when you start moving forward, so you either need to wait each time you start a new cleaning or know that the machine is going to miss the first few inches you clean. We also found that the wet mode kicks off if you move too slowly.

Cleaning the dirty water tank is simple, and there is a large opening so you can rinse and deep clean inside the tank when needed. The plastic over the brush roll also pops off to clean hair and dirt.

Hoover

Best carpet cleaner on a budget

The Hoover FH50700 PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner is lightweight and was a top performer in our stain tests.

Cleaner head width: 10.125 inches

10.125 inches Weight: 15 pounds

15 pounds Tank capacity: 0.5 gallon

0.5 gallon Drying time: 3 hours

3 hours Attachments included: None

None Warranty: 1-year motor

Pros: Lightweight, one of the best performers in stain tests, compact

Cons: One-year warranty, no attachments, difficult to clean interior of dirty water tank

Lightweight and simple, the Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner is our top pick for those on a budget. Even though it's smaller than some of the other models, the machine was a top performer in our stain tests. It got almost all of the egg stain out and put up a fair fight against the red wine, and it was one of the few machines to clean any of the Sharpie stain.

In addition to being a good pick for people on a budget, this cleaner is also ideal for people who live in small spaces. It's smaller than many of the other models, so you won't need a huge closet to store it properly. If I were looking for a shampooer that I could easily grab to do a quick clean of my living room, this is the machine I would choose.

Although this shampooer is marketed as a product for people with pets, it isn't our top pick for dealing with lots of pet hair and stains. It's smaller than some of the other models we tested, and it doesn't come with attachments. This makes it less than ideal for spot cleaning and for getting pet messes out of furniture.

Emptying the dirty water tank is easy and sanitary; the water easily pours out of a small spout. One drawback of this model is that there is not a larger opening for deep cleaning the interior of the dirty water tank.

Bissell

Best carpet cleaner for area rugs

Versatile and easy to use on both area rugs and hard floors, the Bissell 2554A Crosswave Cordless Max will save you time and money.

Cleaner head width: 10.25 inches

10.25 inches Weight: 11.5 pounds

11.5 pounds Tank capacity: 28 ounces

28 ounces Drying time: Under one hour

Under one hour Attachments included: None

None Warranty: 3-year limited

Pros: Lightweight, easy to maneuver, dries quickly, works on multiple surfaces

Cons: Small tank capacity, hard to maneuver on high pile carpet

If you have a mixture of hard floors and area rugs in your home, the Bissell Crosswave Max is ideal. Because it's not a traditional carpet cleaner, the Crosswave is a bit difficult to maneuver on high-pile carpet. This shampooer is better suited to area rugs.

This machine was by far the quietest of any we tested, and it was the only one that came with a charging dock. This means you can clean your whole house sans cord, and the charge lasts for 30 minutes of use.

In our cleaning tests, the Crosswave cleaned some of the wine stain, but it didn't do much to the egg stain. It doesn't come with any attachments, although there are multiple brush roll options depending on the type of surface you're cleaning.

The plastic over the brush roll pops off easily for cleaning. When you're ready to dump your water, the dirty water tank pulls out nicely and has a catch for hair and debris.

In our drying test, the carpet dried in under one hour, making it one of the fastest drying machines we tested.

Before (upper right) and after (lower right) photos demonstrating how well the Bissell Big Green (left) cleaned. The stains shown are (from left to right) ground coffee, egg, red wine, cooking oil, and ink. James Brains/Insider

Best carpet cleaner for large spaces

The Bissell Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner did the best job of cleaning messes in our tests, and the big tank allows you to clean large rooms without stopping.

Cleaner head width: 8.75 inches

8.75 inches Weight: 48 pounds

48 pounds Tank capacity: 1.75 gallons

1.75 gallons Drying time: 3 hours

3 hours Attachments included: Hose with stair tool

Hose with stair tool Warranty: 5-year limited

Pros: Did the best job of cleaning, long warranty, largest tank capacity, mess-free tank emptying, handle folds down for easy storage and transport

Cons: Hard to maneuver, heavy, narrow cleaner head

The size and appearance of the Bissell Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner are evocative of the big rental units you might get at a store. Like those pricey models, this heavy-duty cleaner gets the job done.

The Big Green was the best at getting out all of the messes we made. There were no signs of coffee grounds, red wine, or cooking oil after running the cleaner over them. It almost removed all of the dried-on egg from the carpeting and made noticeable progress on the ink ⁠— two of the most challenging materials.

We liked how large the tank is. At 1.75 gallons, it's nearly twice as big as the next largest tank we tested. One of the biggest hassles when using a carpet cleaner in a large room is stopping to empty the dirty water tank and refill the detergent. With the Bissell Big Green, you don't have to stop as often.

However, the cleaner can be hard to use. The wheels are designed to go back and forth, not easily turn. Since it's so heavy, it was hard to maneuver.

Despite its size, the Big Green has a relatively small cleaner head, just 8.75 inches wide, meaning it cleans less floor on a single pass.

Before (upper left) and after (upper right) photos demonstrating how well the Bissell PowerBrush (bottom) cleaned. From left to right, the stains shown are ground coffee, egg, red wine, cooking oil, and ink. James Brains/Insider

Best handheld carpet cleaner

The Bissell 2837 Pet Stain Eraser PowerBrush is a lightweight, cordless solution for cleaning your car, stairs, and other hard-to-reach areas.

Cleaner head width: 3.25 inches

3.25 inches Weight: 4.5 pounds

4.5 pounds Tank capacity: 9.2 ounces

9.2 ounces Drying time: 6+ hours

6+ hours Attachments included: Pet tool

Pet tool Warranty: 2-year limited

Pros: Lightweight, compact, cordless, did a good job of removing cooking oil and ground coffee, felt comfortable to use

Cons: Small tank and cleaning head, the carpet was slow to dry after use, hard to empty dirty water tank without touching debris

The Bissell 2837 Pet Stain Eraser PowerBrush was less than half the weight of any other model we tested and is compact enough to fit in a drawer. It arrived with the battery partially charged. Before using it, we charged it fully, taking about 3 hours, much faster than the manufacturer-recommended 4.5 hours.

The Bissell PowerBrush wasn't one of our best cleaners, but it worked decently. It removed almost all ground coffee and cooking oil, cleaned some of the egg and red wine, but barely touched the Sharpie. Keep in mind we let the messes dry on the carpet. When we tried the PowerBrush immediately after spills, it did much better.

After cleaning, it took a while for the carpeting to dry; 6 hours after cleaning, the carpet still had moist spots. When we checked again the following day, it was completely dry.

For the Bissell 2837 to function optimally, you need to press it down hard on the surface you're cleaning. This led to debris buildup on the exterior of the dirty water tank. When I went to empty it, I couldn't avoid coming in contact with the dirt.

The Bissell 2837's compact size comes with a cost. It has a tiny one cup tank, holding just enough cleaner to complete the job on our 15-square-foot testing surface. The cleaning head is less than half the size of any other cleaner we tested, meaning it cleans less area in a single pass.

Still, this is an excellent carpet cleaner for small messes, cars, stairs, and spot cleaning in hard-to-reach areas or far from an electrical outlet.

One more carpet cleaning machine we recommend

In total, we tested eight carpet shampooers. One shampooer, the Bissell TurboClean Power Brush Pet Carpet Cleaner , has since been discontinued. The other cleaner we tested didn't land in our top picks, but we still recommend it:

Hoover FH50150NC Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner : This Hoover machine is excellent for large spaces. It features a broad cleaning head, has three helpful attachments, and did an excellent job in our tests. However, it's cumbersome, and the carpet took a long time to dry after use. It didn't perform as well as the Bissell Big Green, our pick for the best cleaner for large spaces.

Are carpet cleaners worth it?

According to HomeAdvisor, the average professional carpet cleaning cost is $181 . Most of the cleaners we recommend cost less than two cleanings at that price. If you have pets, kids, and a lot of carpeting, buying a good carpet cleaner is worth it.

Here are several tips for cleaning your carpets with or without a cleaner .

What kind of detergent should I use?

A trial size of the manufacturer-recommended detergent comes with most carpet cleaners. Read the user manual for more info about what detergents are compatible with your machine.

How long does it take to clean a carpet?

It depends on the layout and size of your room. If you do a quick clean and don't move furniture out of the way, it's possible to clean an ample space in 15 minutes. Deep cleaning takes much longer.

How long does it take carpet to dry after shampooing?

The carpeting took 30 minutes to 7 hours to dry in our tests. Ensure the cleaner sucks up as much liquid as possible for faster drying. Don't move furniture back until the carpeting is dry.

What kinds of stains can carpet cleaners remove?

A carpet cleaner can clean food spills, pet messes, and many other stains. You have a better chance of complete removal when you get to the stain quickly. None of the cleaners in our tests removed fully-dried egg, but fresh stains were a snap.

How often should you clean your carpet?

Mendez recommended cleaning every three to four months if you have pet dander or dust mite allergies. Otherwise, you can get away with it once every 12 to 18 months. Mendez suggested cleaning during the summer, when the carpet will dry quickly.

Is it better to steam clean or shampoo a carpet?

Steam cleaning achieves a deeper, more thorough cleaning in a shorter time than shampooing. Since it sucks up debris and moisture right away, it has a shorter drying time. However, shampooing is more affordable and easier to do yourself.

Alicia Betz/Insider

How we test carpet cleaners

To inform our testing, we consulted with Kenneth Mendez, the CEO and president of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) ; Jotham Hatch, vice president of training and business development at Chem-Dry , a carpet cleaning company; and Brian Sansoni, senior VP of communications, outreach, and membership at the American Cleaning Institute .

We put each machine through several objective measures to determine its usability and performance.

Here are the main attributes we looked for and how we tested them:

Cleaning: We laid out 100 grams of ground coffee, scribbled with a Sharpie, and "spilled" an ounce of red wine, egg, and cooking oil on the carpeting. We let these messes dry before attempting to remove them with the carpet cleaners. We also used the cleaners in everyday situations.

Attachment test: We used each cleaner's attachments according to the instructions, including on furniture with corners and crevices.

Ease of use: We noted how tiring each model was to use, how much it weighed, and if there were features that affected its performance. We also considered each unit's portability.

Drying: We patted the carpet with a paper towel every hour after cleaning to determine when it was totally dry.

Water disposal: We looked at how easily we could clean the dirty water tank's interior, if the water poured out effortlessly, and how simple it was to remove and reinstall the tank. A carpet cleaner lost points if our hands got messy when emptying the tank.

Storage: We tested how well each unit would fit in an average closet, if the cleaner was collapsible, and if it came with a dock.

James Brains/Insider