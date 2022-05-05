ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

A Massachusetts family took a lost pup home. They didn't know it was a coyote.

By Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
A Massachusetts family found what they thought was a lost puppy on the side of the road and took it home, only to realize it was an Eastern Coyote pup that was separated from his family.

The Cape Wildlife Center, a wildlife hospital and education center in Barnstable, Massachusetts, posted about the mixup on Facebook Monday, adding the family called the hospital once they realized he wasn't a puppy after all.

According to the hospital, the pup was "wandering and distressed" on the side of the road when the family found him.

He was found on April 23 in the Dover-Sherborn area, according to a spokesperson from New England Wildlife Center, a parent company to the Cape Wildlife Center.

The family had the pup for less than 24 hours, the spokesperson said.

Coyotes and humans: Los Angeles school gets unexpected visitor as coyote walks into classroom on first day of school

"If the finders had been bitten, scratched, or had extended contact we would have been mandated to euthanize the pup and test for rabies," the post read.

Thankfully, the state's public health department said there wasn't any exposure to rabies in this case.

The Massachusetts pup was cleared to go into rehabilitation and is recovering in one of the hospital's isolation wards.

Soon, he will be joined by a foster sibling from the Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island , the hospital said. Once they've both received vaccinations, they'll meet and be raised together. They'll grow and learn natural behaviors in the hospital's large outdoor caging.

"We work hard to give them as much of a natural upbringing as possible, and will work to replicate the essential behaviors and skills they learn from mom and dad," the Massachusetts hospital said on Facebook .

The other pup, a girl, was found by a woman on the side of a busy road last month in Smithfield, Rhode Island. Smithfield Animal Control took the pup to the Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island.

Arianna Mouradjian, Director of Operations for the Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island, said the pup was about 1½ weeks old at the time.

"Her eyes are just beginning to open and her appetite is growing," the clinic posted on Instagram on April 24. "Currently bottle fed, she will begin lapping from a dish at about 4 weeks of age. She is very fond of her formula that is formulated specifically for coyotes."

By April 28, she had been taken to the Cape Wildlife Center in Massachusetts.

"She was a good weight and was healthy," Mouradjian told USA TODAY. "We believe the parents may have been moving the pups and she was just lost in the process."

Coyote attacks on humans: Dallas toddler hospitalized after being mauled by coyote in 'exceedingly rare' attack

As of Thursday afternoon, the pups are isolated but they can see each other, said a spokesperson from New England Wildlife Center.

For those who come across lost pups, Mouradjian cautions against handling them with their bare hands, and instead wearing gloves or other barriers.

"People can reach out to a wildlife rehabber or wildlife rehabilitation center like the Wildlife Clinic of RI or The Cape Wildlife Center/New England Wildlife," she said.

Folks can also reach out to state wildlife agencies like the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, she said .

The clinic in Massachusetts also encouraged those who want to help wildlife to call authorities before getting involved.

"This case had a happy ending, but it could have easily gone differently," they said before promising to keep those interested updated on the pair's journey.

