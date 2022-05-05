ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

JFK Bound Flight Goes Back To London Because Of Poor Pilot, Co-Pilot Pairing

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3opfK6_0fU9PqKF00
Virgin Atlantic Photo Credit: Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic flyers heading to JFK Airport from London were stuck on their plane for about an extra three hours longer than they should've been due to what airline officials are calling a "rostering error," the New York Post reports.

The two Airbus A330 pilots were about 40 minutes into the flight after takeoff from Heathrow last Monday when they realized that the co-pilot hadn't completed the airline's training protocols, and the captain was not a designated trainer, the outlet said.

"To be completely clear - both pilots were fully licensed and qualified to operate the aircraft, but it is correct to say that flight VS3 operating from Heathrow to New York-JFK on Monday 2 May returned to Heathrow after it was established that the Captain was not designated trainer status," a spokesperson for Virgin Atlantic told Daily Voice.

"The pairing of pilots was not in breach of any aviation or safety regulations, but it wasn’t compliant with Virgin Atlantic’s internal training protocols, hence our decision to turn back."

The first officer — who was pending a final assessment — was swapped out and the flight resumed, landing nearly 2 hours and 40 minutes late at JFK, The Post said.

The Civil Aviation Authority was notified of the incident.

"Both pilots were suitably licensed and qualified to undertake the flight," the CAA said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

NJ Woman Who Strangled GF With Power Cord, Buried Her Body Learns Her Fate

A New Jersey woman who killed her girlfriend by strangling her with a power cord then buried her body in the backyard has learned her fate. Jennifer Sweeney, 38, of Tinton Falls, was sentenced to 95 years in prison for the murder of 41-year-old Tyrita Julius in 2015, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Saturday, May 7. She won't be eligible for parole until she is 100 years old.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Woman Killed In Fiery Meadowlands Tow Truck Crash

A 27-year-old Garfield woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a fiery overnight crash near the Meadowlands.Her sedan apparently slammed into the back of a flatbed tow truck on westbound Route 3 near Route 120 in East Rutherford shortly after 4 a.m. Friday, May 6, responders said.The flatbed was …
Daily Voice

FOUND: Missing Man Located By Kayaks On Jersey Shore

UPDATE: A 46-year-old Ocean County man who went missing near a creek has been found, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. David Wright was located in Berkeley Township along the Cedar Creek, by a search crew on kayaks, reports said. First responders were trying to find a way to get...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Samuel L. Jackson Pops Into North Jersey Restaurant

Samuel L. Jackson was spotted dining at a North Jersey restaurant this week. Jackson stopped by Lassoni in North Arlington for lunch on Thursday, May 5, the restaurant said on Facebook. The Hollywood actor is filming new comedy-thriller "The Kill Room" with "Pulp Fiction" co-star Uma Thurman this week in...
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jfk Airport#Flyers#The New York Post#Airbus#The Post#Caa
Daily Voice

Virginia Credit Card Scammer Accessed Some 100 Accounts For Personal Gain: Sheriff's Office

A man from Stafford County was arrested for scamming multiple people and accessing around 100 different credit card accounts for months, authorities said. Richard Allen, Jr., 22. allegedly stole money from at least 12 people around the county by using their personal information to access their credit card accounts, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Daily Voice

Richard Gere Finds Buyer For $28M Northern Westchester Estate

Movie star Richard Gere has found a buyer for his $28 million suburban New York estate, according to a new report.Gere listed the 11,658 square-foot estate, located in Northern Westchester County, in the town of Pound Ridge, for $28 million, and moved to a smaller mansion in nearby North Salem, acc…
REAL ESTATE
Daily Voice

NJ Man, 23, Charged In Unprovoked Stabbing — Again

A 23-year-old New Jersey man who made headlines last year for his involvement in a stabbing was arrested and charged in a nearly identical crime, authorities announced. Safi N. Hill was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, hindering, and weapons offenses, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said in a release alongside local officials on Friday, May 6.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
267K+
Followers
41K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy