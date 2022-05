I was today years old when I figured out what the hole was for on the back of a caulk gun. Let's face it, at some point, you're going to need to seal or caulk something in your home. Heck, my ex-husband seemed to think that a little caulk could fix just about anything, so I was used to seeing different kinds of caulk and caulk guns around the house regularly. But I'm pretty sure he doesn't even know about this nifty trick. Instead of hunting around to find a knife or box cutter to cut the tip off of a new tube of caulk, you can use this little-known feature on your caulk gun.

