ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Plains, MO

West Plains PD seeking hit and run information

By Staff
KTLO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers with the West Plains Police Department are seeking the assistance of the community to identify the suspect, vehicle and other parties involved in a hit and run traffic crash occurring Thursday morning. Around 5:43...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — West Plains Police Department is searching for a driver who hit a bicyclist early Thursday morning. A bicyclist was struck by a car on U.S. Highway 63 near Elmore Drive in West Plains. Officers responded to the area at 5:43 a.m. Thursday and found a 19-year-old laying in the grass near […]
WEST PLAINS, MO
KOLR10 News

Trial set for driver in DWI fatal vehicle crash in 2018

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A trial has been set for the man charged with driving while intoxicated which led to the death of another driver. Brock Aaron Turner’s trial is set to begin on Feb. 27, 2023, and a pre-trial conference is set for Nov. 9, 2022. Turner is charged with DWI that led to […]
LEBANON, MO
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Plains, MO
City
Pontiac, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
West Plains, MO
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#West Plains Pd
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KSN News

Body found in Missouri well

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) – According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri, a body was found in a well full of water on May 1. The sheriff’s office said that mushroom hunters came across the well Sunday afternoon and decided to test the depth of the water with a long stick. To their […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Innocent driver killed in crash involving car fleeing from police in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An innocent driver was killed in a crash involving a car that was fleeing St. Louis County police Wednesday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police said. According to Major Eric Larson with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident started at around 4 p.m. on the parking lot of River City Casino, where St. Louis County police were conducting a "tactical operation." A red car in the parking lot fled police onto River City Casino Boulevard and crashed into an unrelated truck less than a mile away at the intersection of River City Casino Boulevard and South Broadway Street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMZU

Teen dies in fatal vehicle accident

MILLER COUNTY, MO – A single-vehicle crash in Miller County was fatal for a Brumley teen Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the eastbound vehicle on Highway 42, skidded off the roadway just over a half mile East of Miller Creek Road. The car struck a tree and a fence.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy